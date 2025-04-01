iOS 18.4 unlocks three new features for Apple AirPods Max owners

Table of Contents Table of Contents Lossless audio Ultra-low latency audio … And wired playback

When Apple announced an updated version of the AirPods Max last year, the reception was mixed, mainly because there were no new features introduced. However, with the release of iOS 18.4, customers who purchased the new model can now enjoy several new tools. It’s important to note that these new features are only available on the 2025 AirPods Max, which comes with a USB-C connector, and not on the first-generation model that still uses a Lightning connector.

The three new features, which we briefly discussed a week ago, are as follows:

Lossless audio

The most significant new feature for AirPods Max in iOS 18.4 is support for lossless audio. Lossless audio is a type of audio compression that preserves all the original data from a source audio file. Unlike lossy compression formats such as MP3, AAC, or Ogg Vorbis, which permanently remove data deemed less perceivable to human hearing in order to reduce file size, lossless compression retains 100% of the audio information while still achieving some reduction in file size.

To experience lossless audio on your AirPods Max, you must have iOS 18.4 installed on your iPhone, have a necessary firmware update (see below), and use the USB-C cable that came with your headphones.

Ultra-low latency audio

Your AirPods Max (USB-C) now support ultra-low latency, a feature that minimizes the delay between sound production and when it is heard. This technology is essential in situations where timing is crucial, such as live music performances, online gaming, telecommunications, and broadcast production.

… And wired playback

One major critique of the AirPods Max with USB-C was that they could not connect to analog audio sources, such as airplane jacks, unlike the earlier model. However, with the new software updates, that limitation has been resolved.

To activate the new features, you must install public versions of iOS 18.4, macOS 15.4, or iPadOS 18.4 on the devices you wish to use. Then, follow the directions to install the new firmware on the AirPods.