Apple AirPods Max finally get lossless audio and analog support

Apple is about to correct one of the most glaring omissions on its AirPods Max wireless noise-canceling headphones: Starting in April, the headphones will get a firmware update that enables lossless audio via the included USB-C cable at up to 24-bit/48kHz. As a wired connection, this also gives the headphones an ultra low-latency audio pathway, which is helpful for gaming.

And starting today, Apple is selling a $39 3.5mm-to-USB-C accessory cable that lets the newest version of the AirPods Max connect to analog audio sources like airplane jacks — something these headphones haven’t been able to do since they launched. The new cable is also compatible with the USB-C jack on the Beats Studio Pro.

To get the April update, you’ll need to use an Apple device with iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, or macOS Sequoia 15.4.

Apple says that in addition to the obvious benefit of being able to finally listen to lossless audio sources (including all lossless tracks on Apple Music) without additional compression, you’ll also be able to use Personalized Spatial Audio (with or without head tracking). The company highlight the importance of this feature to creators and musicians: “Next month, AirPods Max will become the only headphones that enable musicians to both create and mix in Personalized Spatial Audio with head tracking.”

Unfortunately, it appears that support for lossless audio is limited to just the new, USB-C-equipped version of the AirPods Max, which were announced in October 2024. I’ve asked Apple about lossless support for the original, lightning-equipped AirPods Max and will update this post if and when I hear back.

While the addition of lossless and analog audio are welcome changes, I think Apple still has more work to do. The AirPods Max should have longer battery life, and Apple needs to work out a way to support lossless audio wirelessly, either via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or UWB. Lossless audio is great, but you shouldn’t have to be tethered to your computer or phone to experience it.