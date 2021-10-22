  1. Computing

How to connect Bluetooth headphones to PC

By

Wireless headphones are becoming increasingly common today. While it is very simple to connect wired headphones to PCs via Bluetooth, learning how to connect Bluetooth headphones to your PC can seem a little more tricky; But it doesn’t have to be.

Here’s how to do it in just a few quick steps.

Step 1: Turn Bluetooth on

Bluetooth toggle switch in the Settings menu.

Click on the Action Center on the bottom-right of your display, then right-click on the icon that says Bluetooth and select Go to Settings. Alternatively, you can search for Bluetooth in the Start menu. Click on the option that says Bluetooth and other devices.

Either way, once you’re at the Bluetooth & other devices settings page, use the on-screen toggle to turn Bluetooth On.

Step 2: Turn your headphone’s pairing mode on

Put your headphones in pairing mode. Different companies do this in different ways. Usually, there is a pairing button that you need to press. There might be other ways to do it, though. If you are unsure, refer to the instruction manual for your device, or check the manufacturer’s website.

Step 3: Select the Bluetooth option on your PC

Add Bluetooth device list in the Settings.

Click on Add Bluetooth or other device and then on the option that says Bluetooth.

Step 4: Select your device

List of available devices in the Bluetooth menu.

You should see the device in the list of available Bluetooth devices that shows up. Click on your device and then select Connect.

What makes the connection process so much better is that you only need to do it once. Once you have successfully paired your device once, the headphones will automatically connect to your PC the next time provided they are close to your PC, are in pairing mode, and your PC’s Bluetooth is on.

If it doesn’t work, check compatibility

If you can’t find the Bluetooth option, then it might be that your PC is not compatible. Here’s how to check.

On Windows 10, click on the Action Center on the bottom right of your screen. It’s located right where you see the time and the date. You will see a Bluetooth option. If you see it, hurray, you are just a few steps away from being able to enjoy wireless audio!

Bluetooth feature on the action center.

Editors' Recommendations

How to use Apple FaceTime like a pro

facetime eye correction ar ios 13 apple iphone video call feature

Best cheap gaming PC deals for October 2021

best graphics card for gaming origin neuron desktop review lifestyle behind shoulder

Apple Watch Series 7 teardown reveals new display tech and a slightly bigger battery

apple watch series 7 teardown reveal ifixit 1

Micro Center spills the beans on Alder Lake, revealing price and release date

An engineer smiles as she holds up two processor chips.

How to kill the Ogre in Back 4 Blood

The Ogre in Back 4 Blood.

Fortnite season 8, week 6 challenge guide: Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande from Fortnite.

Best Black Friday Deals 2021: What to buy NOW (October 22)

Black Friday 2021 is the day after Thanksgiving.

Where is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE? Here’s why it will never release

samsung galaxy s21 plastic back is fine s20 fe

Best Black Friday TV Deals 2021: What to Buy Today

best black friday tv deals bfcm2020 tvs 201027

Let’s get your home looking spooky: These are the best Halloween decorations

Philips Hue Outdoor House decorated for Halloween.

Sony’s October State of Play: How to watch and what to expect

a giant fiery monster attacks in Final Fantasy 16's debut trailer.

Will Grand Theft Auto 6 come to Xbox Game Pass?

The main characters of Grand Theft Auto V stand side-by-side.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp delayed to spring 2022

The updated visuals of Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp.