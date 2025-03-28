Our pick for the best AirPods Pro alternatives just got a big discount

When it comes to wireless audio, some of the most popular items that get a ton of everyday use are headphones and earbuds. Over the last several years, noise-canceling technology has really taken off too, with brands like Sony, Bose, and Audio Technica putting ANC cans and buds on the map.

Regarding the latter, we actually came across a great offer on Audio Technica earbuds while researching headphone deals: For a limited time, the Audio Technica ATH-TWX9 Wireless Earbuds are marked down to $233. The full MSRP on these in-ears is $300. This deal is available at Amazon, Best Buy, Crutchfield, and a few other retailers.

Why you should buy the Audio Technica ATH-TWX9

Sleek and modern, the ATH-TWX9 deliver outstanding sound quality and solid noise-canceling thanks to Audio Technica’s hybrid ANC system. In our roundup of the best noise cancelling earbuds, we labeled the ATH-TWX9 the best AirPods Pro alternative. The 5.8mm drivers do an excellent job capturing the highs and mids you’ll want for vocals and lead instruments. You’ll be treated to a decent amount of bass in the mix, too, but you’ll also be able to download the Audio Technica Connect app for further audio customizations.

Speaking of the app, the intuitive software can also be used to adjust ANC settings and to re-map certain touch gestures. The buds are technically IPX4-rated for water resistance, so you’ll be able to take them to the gym without worrying about sweat ruining them. You’ll also get up to six hours on a full charge, with an extra 12.5 hours of battery life provided by the fully charged case.

We’re not sure how long this earbud sale is going to last, but we wouldn’t wait too long to take advantage of the discount. Save $67 when you purchase the Audio Technica ATH-TWX9 Wireless Earbuds today, and be sure to look through our roundups of the best Amazon deals and the top Best Buy deals for additional markdowns on top tech!