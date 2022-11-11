 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Audio-Technica’s new flagship earbuds sanitize themselves after every use

Simon Cohen
By

Audio-Technica has been in the personal audio game for 60 years, but that doesn’t mean it can’t learn a thing or two from newer competitors. The company’s newest wireless earbuds — the $299 ATH-TWX9 — borrow a feature that LG first debuted on its own line of earbuds: sterilization of bacteria and viruses using UV light. They’re available from Amazon and other retailers.

Audio-Technica ATH-TWX9 earbuds.
Audio-Technica

When you pop the ATH-TWX9 back in their charging case, a UV light system engages, and with a little help from something called “mirror processing,” the company says bacteria and viruses will be eliminated from the surface of the earbuds. It’s not entirely clear whether that means just the eartips, or the whole earbud, but the fine print is careful to point out that while the system is more than 99% effective against E. coli and bacteriophage viruses, and more than 90% effective against Staphylococcus aureus, it won’t kill all bacteria and viruses, and Audio-Technica doesn’t know how well it protects against the virus that causes COVID-19.

Man wearing Audio-Technica ATH-TWX9 earbuds.
Audio-Technica

The UV system might be the headliner for these earbuds, but the ATH-TWX9 look like they’re pretty impressive when it comes to their other features too. You can choose from five preset noise-canceling modes, or use an optimized mode that automatically adapts to your current environment. Transparency mode is available, as is a sidetone setting so you can hear your own voice clearly when on calls.

Audio-Technica ATH-TWX9 earbuds in charging case.
Audio-Technica

The case offers wireless charging compatibility and the earbuds are rated IPX4 for water resistance. As Snapdragon Sound-certified earbuds, they can connect with aptX Adaptive to any Snapdragon Sound phone, which means they support improved call quality, hi-res audio up to 24-bit/96kHz, and low-latency for gaming, plus they should have a very good wireless connection. They also support AAC for use with Apple devices.

As is the case with an increasing number of new wireless earbuds, the TWX9 support Bluetooth multipoint so you can connect two devices simultaneously and switch between them seamlessly.

About the only area that looks like it might disappoint is battery life. Audio-Technica gives a claimed six-hour rating for continuous use between charges, but the charging case can only replenish them twice, for a total time of just 18 hours. That’s considerably less than what you can expect from the company’s other wireless earbuds like the ATH-CKS50TW, which can go an astonishing 50 hours if you turn off ANC.

Editors' Recommendations

HP is now in the OTC hearing aid game, powered by Nuheara
HP Hearing Pro by Nuheara.
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 get Bluetooth multipoint and hi-res audio
Close up of Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3.
Audio-Technica’s $2,700 wooden wireless headphones do something no other headphones can do
Audio-Technica ATH-WB2022 wireless headphones.
The Sound Burger is back. Audio-Technica revives its vinyl Walkman for a new generation
Audio-Technica AT-SB2022 Sound Burger portable turntable.
How to use spatial audio on Apple TV 4K
Apple's head-tracking spatial audio for Apple TV 4K.
MQair is the new hi-res Bluetooth audio codec for fans of MQA
MQair codec logo.
Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing
onn 55 inch 4k roku smart tv deal walmart november 2022 70 on wall
How to connect your AirPods to an Apple TV
Apple AirPods held in hand.
Hulu with Live TV vs. Sling TV: Which streaming service is right for you?
Sling TV DVR
This incredible waterproof Bluetooth speaker deal won’t last
JBL Flip 4 in hand.
Last-generation Apple TV 4K just got a huge price cut — under $100
An Apple TV 4K sits on a media stand.
It’s still not cheap, but the best TV just got $600 cheaper
The 97-inch LG OLED EVO G2.
The best live TV streaming services: Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and more
best streaming TV service