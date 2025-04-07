Audio-Technica celebrates Record Store Day with a gold edition of its best-selling turntable

Record Store Day 2025 is fast approaching this weekend, and vinyl enthusiasts are undoubtedly poring over this year’s exclusive releases to add to their record collections. But if you’re new to the booming world of vinyl and are also in need of one of the best entry-level turntables you can buy, Audio-Technica has announced a glowing RSD exclusive for you — a golden edition of its best-selling turntable.

Yep, all that shimmers is indeed gold. The Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT has topped many a list of the best turntables for beginners (including our own, until it was replaced by the even better AT-LP70X), and now for RSD the indomitable audio company has produced a limited number of the AT-LP60XBT-GD (for gold, obvs.) that will be distributed in independent brick-and-mortar record stores across the United States, and will be offered for just $199, $40 less than the standard version.



“This exclusive release for independent record stores is a way to encourage record enthusiasts to support the brick-and-mortar shops that are the backbone of the vinyl community,” said Kurt Van Scoy, Vice President of Products, Business Alliances, and Marketing at Audio-Technica. “Independent record stores play a vital role in preserving the culture of vinyl, and we are honored to contribute to this initiative, reminding music lovers of their continued importance.”

Newcomers to vinyl have flocked to the AT-LP60XBT over the years for its excellent price, sure, but the belt-driven turntable is dead easy to assemble, setup, an use. With auto start and stop features, a speed-selection button for switching between 33 1/3 and 45 RMP for both full LPs and 7-inch singles, and a button for raising and lowering the tonearm, the learning curve is nil.

Recommended Videos

With a built-in phono preamp (the electronics that boosts the weak signal from the needle so it can be amplified), it’s plug-and-play with everything from a stereo integrated amplifier to a set of powered speakers. But if you don’t have any of that and instead have a Bluetooth speaker or set of Bluetooth headphones you love, the AT-LP60XBT-GD features wireless connectivity with support for SBC and aptX Bluetooth codecs.

According to Audio-Technica’s website, the AT-LP60XBT-GD will be available at roughly 90 independent record stores across the U.S. (check out the list online), but the company also suggests contacting you local store before you head there.