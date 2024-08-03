Audio-Technica AT-LP70X MSRP $200.00 Score Details “The Audio-Technica AT-LP70X shouldn't sound this good, but it does, making it the new king of entry-level turntables.” Pros Great-sounding turntable

Excellent quality for the price

Upgradable, replaceable stylus

Fully automatic operation

Easy to set up and use Cons Made of plastic

Aluminum platter

Nonadjustable feet

As far a turntables go, Audio-Technica (A-T) has a decorated track record of providing many a vinyl newbie with rock-solid, entry-level turntables that are ready to spin out of the box and are easy to afford.

That’s exactly what you get with the AT-LP70X. For a more than reasonable $200, the LP70X (and its $250 Bluetooth-capable sibling, the AT-LP70xBT) is just what the vinyl doctor ordered. It takes all the things that makes A-T’s ultra-popular LP60X deck so good for beginners and casual listeners alike and notches up the quality just the right amount, with a new (and much better) cartridge, a redesigned tonearm, and some antiresonance chassis improvements.

Having recommended the AT-LP60X to more than my fair share of vinyl newcomers, I’ve spent the last few weeks with the LP70X to see if it’s worth the extra $50 (or $30 for the Bluetooth model). The short answer is a resounding yes. Here are my thoughts.

Design and setup

There a few key elements of a new turntable that always draw my eye when I first see them. I’m usually immediately drawn to the tonearm and cartridge/stylus, because their design and construction can tell you a lot about a turntable’s quality. Out of the box, you instantly spot that the LP70X’s new J-shaped tonearm, headshell, and cartridge (more on this later) are already steps above that of the LP60X, which always felt a little cheap to me, even for an entry-level deck. This is a good first impression.

Outside of that, there are few other surprises in terms of how the LP70X looks, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It’s a handsome-looking turntable that will fit nicely in any decor, and it’s available in three cool colors: black/gray, white/silver, and black/bronze.

The LP70X’s “three-piece, antiresonance” chassis may be made of plastic, but it feels substantial enough at 6.4 pounds. Its dimensions are a bit wider and more rectangular (16 inches wide by 13 inched deep by 4.3 inches high) compared to the LP60X, giving it a more sure-footed stance. Adding to this, of course, are its four grippy, though nonadjustable feet.

Previous Next 1 of 3 The LP70X out of the box, before installing the platter. Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends The RCA output, phono preamp switch, and grounding post. Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends The tonearm base. Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

I hardly needed any time to set it up. Apart from the included dust cover, the LP70X’s die-cast aluminum platter is the only thing that needs to be installed.

It takes about 30 seconds to place the platter on the center spindle and and pull the rubber belt on to its motor pulley. The instructions are a cinch to follow. Beginners will love this as it means they can be up and running without stressing over things like installing and balancing cartridges and tonearms — the LP70X has been preconfigured at the factory.

Features and operation

As I already mentioned, the biggest upgrade the LP70X has over the LP60X is the addition of Audio-Technica’s newly designed AT-VM95C Integral Moving Magnet phono cartridge. It’s a great-sounding, well-balanced cartridge that’s suitable for newbies who listen to all kinds of music. This upgrade alone makes the LP70X well worth the extra money if you’re choosing between it and the LP60X.

But what makes it especially valuable for newcomers is that the stylus is part of the company’s new VM95 Series of interchangeable styli. This means that as you progress in your vinyl journey, you can easily replace or upgrade the LP70X’s bottom-of-the-range stylus from the series’ six options, which range from $25 to $180. I’ve not personally heard all the styli in the range, but as you move up, A-T describes them as all delivering improved levels of channel separation, low distortion, and reduced resonance. Translation: they sound better the more you pay.

With a built-in, switchable phono preamp/line output, the LP70X can be connected to just about any sound output option you have, including powered speakers and more traditional receivers/amplifiers, regardless of whether they have phono or AUX inputs. It also comes with a set of RCA cables in the box, which is a nice touch.

Additionally, the LP70xBT version expands the connectivity options even more, allowing those with Bluetooth speakers and headphones to play their vinyl through them, and at a high quality with support for the aptX Adaptive codec, if you have compatible devices.

The AT-LP70X is a fully automatic turntable with nice and big start/stop buttons on the top of the plinth. Newbies will love this because it’s dead simple to use. After selecting the size of record you’re spinning (7-inch singles or 12-inch LPs), and its speed (from 33⅓ RPM to 44 RPM), just place the record on the platter, press start, and the tonearm automatically moves over and lowers the stylus to the groove. Just be careful if you’re playing anything other than that 7-inch or 12-inch records and using the auto start feature — it will either drop the needle on the felt mat or a few songs in.

The auto-stop feature is also a nice touch for those who like to put on music and move about the house. It works well and you don’t have to worry about your record spinning endlessly when it ends, which can add wear to both your stylus and your records.

Sound and prerformance

Like many turntables, a lot of what the LP70X delivers sound-wise has to do with Audio-Technica’s AT-VM95C cartridge and stylus. A cartridge can make or break a turntable. I’ve reviewed several A-T turntables, as well as other turntables that use A-T cartridges, over the years. And while I admittedly went into this review with my expectations tuned to what I know about the LP60X’s decent-but-not-great ATN3600L stylus, I’m happy to report that because of this upgrade, Audio-Technica has another entry-level winner on its hands with the LP70X.

For a $200 turntable, the LP70X is a great-sounding, low-risk, all-rounder that’s perfect for beginners or casual listeners with a handful of records on the shelf. It delivers a solid frequency range across a breadth of different music styles, and it couldn’t be easier to use.

Over the last few weeks, I’ve put the LP70X through the wringer, running it through everything from powered speakers to vintage stereo receivers (I opted to test the non-Bluetooth version). On heavy tunes like Queens of the Stone Age’s alt-rawk classic I’m Designer, the bass and drums thumped as they should and the biting, mid-heavy guitars growled.

More subdued fare, like anything off of Cigarette’s After Sex’s gorgeous and moody 2017 self-titled debut album, offered clean, quiet moments with smooth and soaring reverbs that showed off how high and wide the turntable’s soundstage can get.

Sure, when put up next to my midrange U-Turn Orbit Special and Ortofon Blue cartridge, the LP70X can’t match their articulation, control, or warmth, but I have to admit that it was closer than I was expecting.

Compared to similar entry-level turntables in the range, such as Fluance’s reputable RT80 ($200) and RT81 ($250), that also feature Audio-Technica cartridges — and even Pro-Ject’s $400 E1 Phono — the Audio-Technica LP70X holds its own.

And now with the option to explore a whole range of styli upgrades that will surely extend the life of the turntable as the user grows, I’m left curious about how much better I can get the LP70X to sound.