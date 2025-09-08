These new Baseus headphones offer Sound by Bose for just $130

One of the more interesting new product ranges at IFA 2025 in Berlin was from Baseus, a company with over a decade of experience in building technology products. Many of these have been in power and audio, and Baseus — pronounced Base-us — has sold hundreds of millions of devices. However, thanks to a special partnership, the company’s latest announcements could be its best yet.

Meet the new Baseus Inspire range of personal audio products, all of which feature Sound by Bose technology. Crucially, Baseus has kept the entire lineup extremely affordable, and the three distinct products sound fantastic.

Recommended Videos

The XH1 over-the-ears headphones boast a 100-hour battery life and Dolby Audio tuning. The Inspire XC1 open-ear earbuds feature an IP66 rating as they’re targeted towards active users, who often need protection from the elements. The Inspire XP1 wireless earbuds feature adaptive active noise cancellation and a 45-hour battery.

All three have distinct users that they target, but Baseus has also taken one step that makes these stand out: the price. I went hands-on with all three products, and they could be some of the best headphones you can buy. Here’s why!

The Inspire XH1

Baseus isn’t the first to license the Sound by Bose technology, as both Skullcandy and Motorola have created individual products equipped with the Sound by Bose profile, but the Baseus lineup is different, as it’s an entire range of devices.

The Inspire XH1 is the hero product, and a fantastic over-the-ears pair of cans that are super comfortable, sound great, and offer excellent features. You’ll find the Bose branding on the top arm, but this sounds like more than just an improvement over last year’s Baseus headphones that I tried briefly.

The Inspire XH1 boasts a host of features that help it stand out, with adaptive ANC being chief among them. However, something particularly surprising is the host of different ANC options you’ll find in the Baseus app, with different ANC modes for listening indoors, outdoors, commuting for work, or traveling for business.

I didn’t get to test the ANC fully, but in the throes of a busy launch event, they seemed to filter out ambient sound effectively. However, the real test will be an upcoming flight, where I can’t wait to see how it compares to the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones and the Sony WH-1000XM6.

Another area that the Inspire XH1 has particularly caught my eye is the promised battery life. Baseus suggests that the battery offers up to 100 hours of playtime, albeit at half volume and with the ANC disabled. With ANC enabled, this drops to 65 hours, which is still compelling and the best claim on a pair of headphones that I’ve tried. I also love that they fold up into a more compact size, which is ideal for travel.

The Inspire XC1

The Inspire XC1 offers many of the same features as the XH1, but in an open-ear earbuds format. These are designed to compete directly with the Moto Buds Loop, which also offer Sound by Bose technology and a similar design, albeit for 35 percent less.

I don’t love the open-ear earbuds form factor, especially for long listening parties, but the Baseus Inspire XC1 are super comfortable and sound fantastic. The latter is undoubtedly thanks to the dual drivers, with the Inspire XC1, the world’s first open earbuds to offer dual drivers for impactful sound.

The Inspire XC1 features two drivers, one 10.8mm dynamic driver for low frequencies, and a Knowles balanced-armature driver for the medium and higher frequencies. The latter is said to be a first for open-earbuds, although the impact it makes will have to be determined during the upcoming review.

The Inspire XP1

The last of the three new products is the Inspire XP1 true wireless earbuds, which feature adaptive ANC at up to -50dB and a 45-hour battery life. They pack dual-layer diaphragms to combine bass and detail, as well as a silicone fit that fits comfortably in my ears.

Six microphones purportedly offer clear calls, especially when combined with AI noise cancellation, as well as Bluetooth 5.1 for low latency and low power consumption. Testing the earbuds in the demo area, they sound fantastic, and the ANC works fairly well, although I’ll reserve judgment for the final review.

It’s worth noting that the quoted battery life is based on Baseus’ in-house lab testing, and the 45-hour battery life was achieved with the XP1 set at 50% volume, with the Bass Boost and Dolby Audio features disabled. Considering the impact on the battery life of the XH1 over-ear headphones, the battery life is likely to drop significantly, but we’ll have to see the exact extent of this impact when we test these in the coming weeks.

All three offer outstanding value for money

All three pairs of headphones offer outstanding value for money as they combine fantastic audio quality and a neat design, but at a compelling low price. These might be some of the best audio products you can buy, especially given the Sound by Bose technology.

The Inspire XH1 starts at just $149 and is available in four colors: Black, Off-White, Blue, and Orange. The orange is one of my favorite colors on a pair of headphones in years, and absolutely the best color to buy.

The Inspire XC1 open-ear earbuds cost just $129.99, and the audio quality belies their price. They’re available in two colors, Black and Off-White, as are the Inspire XP1 true wireless earbuds, which also cost the same.

All three models are launching globally following their debut at IFA 2025 this past week, and are expected to be available for purchase in the US this month. Although not the first to license the Sound by Bose technology, the Inspire range is among my favorite headphones and offers outstanding audio quality at an incredible price.

Only time will tell whether these headphones can make it onto our best headphones, best true wireless earbuds and best open-ear earbuds lists, but they are competitive enough to displace some strong contenders on those lists.