The Beats Solo 4 are down to $130 in this Walmart sale

If you’re the kind of person who enjoys the thump and rumble of bass-heavy earbuds, we recommend trying a pair of Beats wireless headphones — if you haven’t already. For a while, these over-ear and in-ear (Beats makes wireless earbuds too!) audio products have been developed in partnership with Apple, and the results have been pretty fantastic. We’re also glad to report that Beats tech is often on sale, and we found a great promo while digging through Walmart deals.

The Beats Solo 4 are on sale at Walmart for just $130. That’s a $70 markdown from its original price of $200.

Why you should buy the Beats Solo 4

Any new pair of Bluetooth headphones have big shoes to fill these days. Not only are these products supposed to sound great and feel comfortable to wear for long periods of time, but they should also deliver solid battery life and fast- charging capabilities. Fortunately, the Solo 4 checks all those boxes and more!

It all starts with Beats/Apple engineering, as the Solo 4 employs a unique acoustic architecture that enhances both sound quality and overall comfort for the wearer. The latter is further aided by the Solo 4’s UltraPlush ear cushions and flex-grip headband. And at 217 grams, they’re fairly lightweight too. In our hands-on review of the Solo 4, we were impressed by the rich and balanced audio production we were treated to; though Beats’ signature low-end was still prominent and proud.

As for battery life, you can expect up to 50 hours on a full charge, along with Fast Fuel support that gives you five extra playback hours for just 10 minutes of USB-C charging. Speaking of which: That USB-C port can also be used for wired hi-res lossless tracks, if you happen to be streaming tunes from an Android device.

We’re not sure how long this Walmart sale is going to last, so now might be the best time to buy! Score the Beats Solo 4 for $130 when you purchase through Walmart, and be sure to check out some of the other Beats headphones deals we found this week. We also have a list of more general headphone deals for you to peruse.