These noise-canceling Beats earbuds are on sale for $100 today

Beats is one of the most recognizable audio brands on the market in 2025. Renowned for its stylish Bluetooth speakers, headphones, and earbuds, Beats shows no signs of stopping. We’re also excited to throw the spotlight on this great Beats promotion:

For a limited time, the Beats Studio Buds TWS Earbuds are marked down to $100. The full MSRP on this model is $150.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Buds

We tested the Beats Studio Buds back in April 2022, and reviewer Simon Cohen said, “In the Studio Buds, Beats found a perfect balance between features and price.” While fans of earbud customization will be disappointed in the barebones Beats app, the Studio Buds deliver an encompassing sound that hones in nicely on vocals and instruments.

There’s a decent amount of bass present in most mixes, too, though not as realized as the low-end you’ll get from more advanced Beats earbuds. The onboard ANC system does an okay job at blocking bass and midrange noise, a feature carried over into taking phone calls. You’ll also get up to 5 hours of playback on a full charge with ANC enabled, with an extra 10 hours of battery life provided by the charging case.

The Beats Studio Buds have an IPX4 rating for water resistance, too, so a spotty rain shower or a sweaty day at the gym shouldn’t affect your listening experience.

