Today only: Beats Studio Buds are down to $80 from $150

Beats headphone deals are the kinds of sales we stay extra-watchful for. As an Apple sub-brand, Beats headphones and earbuds deliver exceptional sound quality and powerful noise cancelling for fairly reasonable prices. But right now, you’ll be able to grab the Beats Studio Buds for $80. They’re normally $150, and this is just one of many Best Buy deals we discovered this week!

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Buds

Noise cancelling earbuds are made by just about every noteworthy audio company these days, but Apple seems to have a way of cancelling those unwanted frequencies that other brands struggle to match. Such is the case with the Beats Studio Buds. Not only will you be able to block out the decibels you don’t want pounding around in your ears, but a fast switchover to Transparency mode immediately amplifies the sounds around you; allowing you to have conversations without removing your earbuds.

Comfort wise, you may even forget you’re wearing the Studio Buds! The compact form factor gives the buds a nice, tight seal while they’re in your ears, while the three pairs of silicone ear tips provide padding and extra stability. The earbuds are also IPX4 rated: Use them to your heart’s content at the gym or on a jog.

As far as sound quality goes, Beats are big on bass, and always have been. The Studio Buds don’t lag behind when it comes to treble or midrange either though. We’re also pleased to report that you should get up to 8 hours of bud playback on a full charge. The included charging case stores an extra 16 hours of battery life, and you’ll be able to recharge the case fast with the USB-C port.

Ideally, the Studio Buds are best paired to an iPhone or iPad to be able to take advantage of hands-free Siri functions. But as long as you don’t mind manual Bluetooth pairing, you’ll be able to connect them to Android devices too.

True wireless earbuds deals are promos we’re always on the lookout for. And again, for a limited time, you’ll be able to score the Beats Studio Buds for just $80!

