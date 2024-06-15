 Skip to main content
Today only: Beats Studio Buds are down to $80 from $150

Beats Studio Buds
Beats headphone deals are the kinds of sales we stay extra-watchful for. As an Apple sub-brand, Beats headphones and earbuds deliver exceptional sound quality and powerful noise cancelling for fairly reasonable prices. But right now, you’ll be able to grab the Beats Studio Buds for $80. They’re normally $150, and this is just one of many Best Buy deals we discovered this week!

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Buds

Noise cancelling earbuds are made by just about every noteworthy audio company these days, but Apple seems to have a way of cancelling those unwanted frequencies that other brands struggle to match. Such is the case with the Beats Studio Buds. Not only will you be able to block out the decibels you don’t want pounding around in your ears, but a fast switchover to Transparency mode immediately amplifies the sounds around you; allowing you to have conversations without removing your earbuds.

Comfort wise, you may even forget you’re wearing the Studio Buds! The compact form factor gives the buds a nice, tight seal while they’re in your ears, while the three pairs of silicone ear tips provide padding and extra stability. The earbuds are also IPX4 rated: Use them to your heart’s content at the gym or on a jog.

As far as sound quality goes, Beats are big on bass, and always have been. The Studio Buds don’t lag behind when it comes to treble or midrange either though. We’re also pleased to report that you should get up to 8 hours of bud playback on a full charge. The included charging case stores an extra 16 hours of battery life, and you’ll be able to recharge the case fast with the USB-C port.

Ideally, the Studio Buds are best paired to an iPhone or iPad to be able to take advantage of hands-free Siri functions. But as long as you don’t mind manual Bluetooth pairing, you’ll be able to connect them to Android devices too. 

True wireless earbuds deals are promos we’re always on the lookout for. And again, for a limited time, you’ll be able to score the Beats Studio Buds for just $80!

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Best Buy just knocked $80 off the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II beside charging case.

Music lovers should jump at this chance to get the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for cheaper than usual from Best Buy. From their original price of $279, they're currently available for only $199, for savings of $80. A lot of shoppers are probably already taking advantage of this offer for these amazing wireless earbuds, so there's a real risk that the stock on sale will run out quickly. If you don't want to miss out, add them to your cart and check out immediately.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
If you want new wireless earbuds, you simply can't go wrong with the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. They're made by the brand that pioneered the development of active noise cancellation, which explains their name. They have powerful microphones that detect the sound around you, which allow the wireless earbuds to generated an opposite signal to block them and let you focus on the music that you're listening to or the videos that you're watching. Alternatively, you can activate Aware Mode so that you can hear what's going on around you without having to take them off.

Read more
Samsung Galaxy Buds deals: As low as $80 today
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and their charging case.

Some of today’s best headphone deals can be found amongst the Samsung Galaxy Buds lineup. The Galaxy Buds offer several different models and make a terrific in-ear headphone options. They produce audio comparable to many of the best wireless earbuds and often offer more savings than you can find amongst AirPods deals and AirPods Pro deals. Below you’ll find all of the best Samsung Galaxy Buds deals to show right now. There are some particularly attractive savings available on the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 at Amazon right now, but if you aren’t finding what you’re looking for with Samsung’s Galaxy Buds lineup you should also check out the current Bose headphone deals and Sony headphone deals.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 -- $83, was $140

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are more traditional wireless earbuds compared to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, with a comfortable design that lets you listen to your favorite playlists without any strain on your ears. They also offer active noise cancellation, alongside an Ambient Sound mode that will let you listen only to the sounds of your environment that you want to hear without having to take them out of your ears. With ANC deactivated, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 can last up to 7.5 hours on a single charge, and up to 29 hours with the juice from their charging case.

Read more
Best Buy has a Samsung 75-inch TV for only $700 today
The Samsung Q80C placed in a living room on a TV stand.

If you’ve been waiting to buy a 75-inch TV for less, check out the TV deals that Best Buy has to offer at the moment. Today, you can buy a Samsung 75-inch DU7200 4K TV for $700 instead of $750. It may only be a modest $50 discount but that’s mostly because $750 for a 75-inch TV from a reputable brand was already great value. Being able to go even further and save $50 on it simply sweetens the deal. If you’re keen to upgrade to a delightfully huge 75-inch TV, this is a good opportunity to do so. Here’s what to expect from the TV.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch DU7200 4K TV
One of the best TV brands you can buy from, Samsung makes sure that all its TVs are packed with the best features possible for the price. With the Samsung 75-inch DU7200 4K TV, you get PurColor which provides you with a wider spectrum of colors than traditional RGB models. It also has Mega Contrast which automatically adjusts the brightness and contrast as you watch, reducing the difference between light and dark scenes so that objects on screen stand out more.

Read more