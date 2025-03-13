Guess what! The Beats Studio Buds have a $50 discount today

Not every pair of wireless earbuds needs to cost a substantial amount of money. Still, some of the best-sounding in-ears will run you upwards of $250 in many cases. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for great headphone deals, and luck was on our side today: Right now, when you purchase the Beats Studio Buds at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, you’ll only pay $100. The full MSRP on this model is $150.

We tested the Beats Studio Buds back in April 2022, and reviewer Simon Cohen said, “In the Studio Buds, Beats found a perfect balance between features and price.”

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Buds

The Beats Studio Buds bring an exciting sound profile to the table, with plenty of treble-range articulation and a solid amount of low-end, too. Featuring a lightweight design with multiple ear tip sizes to choose from, the Studio Buds are also comfortable to wear for hours at a time and will last up to 5 hours on a full charge (with an extra 10 hours of playback provided by a topped-off case). The Studio Buds are even IPX4-rated, making them a decent choice for the gym or a run.

When it comes to noise canceling, the Studio Buds’ ANC system does a decent job of muffling distracting sounds in your environment. You’ll also be able to download the Beats app to customize the name of your buds and program the long-press command to either summon a voice assistant or switch ANC modes.

While we wish we could say $100 was the new permanent price of the Beats Studio Buds, the reality is that these in-ears will probably go back to $150 soon. So, we recommend buying ASAP. And if you’re still in the market for wireless audio devices, we suggest looking through our lists of the best Amazon deals and top Best Buy deals.