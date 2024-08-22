Beats Studio Pro join Apple’s audio sharing ecosystem

The Beats Studio Pro noise-canceling headphones are now compatible with Apple’s Audio Sharing feature. A new firmware update spotted by 9t05mac upgrades Beats’ flagship wireless cans so that they can connect to an Apple device like an iPhone at the same time as another Audio Sharing-compatible set of wireless earbuds or headphones.

The firmware update is version 2C301 and it brings the Studio Pro in line with the Beats Solo 4 and Beats Solo Buds, which were compatible with Audio Sharing at launch. All Apple wireless earbuds and headphones that use Apple’s H-series chip are able to work with Audio Sharing too. Unfortunately, there is no equivalent to Audio Sharing for Beats headphones in the Android ecosystem.

It’s worth noting that while Audio Sharing is a great way for two or more people to hear the same song or watch a movie together, it reduces audio quality for both parties, and features like spatial audio with head tracking are disabled.

To check your Beats Studio Pro firmware version on an iOS or iPadOS device, go to Settings > Bluetooth, then select the Info button next to the name of your Beats headphones or earbuds. Scroll down to the About section to find the firmware version.

For Android, you’ll find the information inside the Beats App for Android.

If you don’t see version 2C301 listed in these areas, plug your Beats Studio Pro into a USB-C power source and leave them within Bluetooth range of your connected device. The firmware update should happen automatically.