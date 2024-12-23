Beats Studio Pro are usually $350 — today they’re $170

Are you still hunting around for last-minute gift ideas and substantive stocking stuffers? Instead of loading your loved one’s mantle-mounted sock up with candy and whatever Walmart or Target has hanging around in the checkout lanes, why not turn your attention to an awesome pair of Beats headphones? As a matter of fact, you’ll even be able to save a few dollars on one of the best over-ear pairs of cans the company makes:

Right now, when you purchase the Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones through Best Buy, you’ll only pay $150. At full price, this model sells for $200. We tested these cans back in July 2023, and reviewer Simon Cohen said the Beats Studio Pro “offer some much-needed enhancements. And not a moment too soon.”

We also recommend taking a look at some of the other great Best Buy deals we’ve been tracking down.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Pro

Renowned for its warm, bass-friendly sound signatures on both its headphone and earbud products, Beats is a terrific choice when it comes to listening to music and podcasts. We’d even recommend using the Studio Pro for watching movies and playing video games! Not only are the controls intuitive and easy to recall, but the Studio Pro feel comfortable to wear for long periods, and they deliver clear and balanced sound.

These premium headphones also deliver class-leading ANC, helping to deaden the sounds of the bustling world around you. We’re also glad to see that these headphones support head-tracking sound (or Spatial Audio) as well as lossless, wired USB-C playback. On a full charge, you can expect the Studio Pro to last up to 40 hours with ANC disabled and around 24 hours of playback with ANC turned on.

We’re not sure how long this discount is going to stick around, so today might be the best day to save big on Beats! Take $50 off the Beats Studio Pro when you purchase through Amazon, Best Buy, and a couple of other retailers. We also suggest taking a look at our lists of the best Beats headphone deals and best headphone deals.