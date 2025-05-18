You Asked: Best OLED for PS5, straight talk for oldies, and GTA 6 weigh-in

On today’s You Asked: We’re all in mourning after another delay to the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, but we answer your questions in anticipation. And, in a world of so many OLED TV choices, which one pairs well with a PlayStation 5?

New OLED jitters

@LunaQueeniemon asks: My four-year-old LG CX 55-inch TV just went this past weekend. It does reboot loops and a long beep sound – because of this I’m afraid of getting a new OLED TV. So I’m stuck between LG B4 48-inch or a TCL QM7 55-inch TV. Which one should I choose?

I think the first question you need to answer is: What’s more important: size or OLED-level picture quality?

If your space is set up for a 55-inch TV and your own viewing preferences lean toward that slightly larger size, I’d suggest the 55-inch TCL QM7 over the 48-inch LG B4. The QM7 is a great looking TV. And while you will lose out on contrast compared to the B4, not having the perfect blacks of OLED, you will have a significant leg up in terms of SDR and HDR brightness on the QM7. So in terms of HDR performance, there’s still plenty of wow factor there. If price is weighing into the decision, we have seen the 55-inch LG B4 drop to $800 before. You may have to wait for that price to come around again, but if it puts the OLED more into the strike zone, it’s probably worth the wait to get the ideal picture and size you like.

You also mention being afraid of getting a new OLED TV since you just had an issue with your previous CX. Something going wrong with a product can push you away from purchasing another – I get it – but, as you likely know yourself, in the world of electronics, sometimes things just happen.

LG OLEDs, especially newer and higher tier models, are pretty reliable. And other factors, like how hard you push your TV, can factor into the equation as well. So, in this case, try not to let that keep you from purchasing a B4 if OLED quality tops your priority list over size.

Best OLED for gaming?

@adiddy911 writes: I want an OLED, but there are so many makes and models. It’s too complicated – I don’t know what to go with anymore. Any recommendations? Which one goes well with the PS5? The C4? The G4? I need answers.

Answers we have, and it sounds like you’ve already got your eyes set on a few.

Lucky for you, the LG C4 and G4 are 2024 models, so if you haven’t yet made a purchase you can probably get one of them at a solid discount this time of year.

Technically they are both excellent with the PlayStation 5. Both have four HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K resolution with a 144 Hertz refresh rate and VRR. Both have low input lag, which is great for first person shooters where you want that quick response. And both look fantastic with rich, vibrant colors.

Personally, I’ve always admired LG’s C series OLED TVs – I’ve spent time with a few of them now. They deliver an incredible picture at a price that’s a little easier to stomach. If the TV will be used primarily for gaming, say in an office or game room, and doesn’t need to be 65 inches – what I prefer in a living room space – a smaller size can really be a great deal. The LG C4 is available at 42 and 48 inches, while the G4 starts at 55 inches (at a significantly higher price).

To answer your question and provide a little clarity on the differences, several report that in its Game Optimizer mode, the HDR Brightness with the C4 is dimmer than the G4. We did not test that side-by-side, so I can’t confirm definitively how big a difference there is, but wanted to point that out. However, if you only put eyes on the C4 and didn’t have anything side-by-side to compare it to, do you think you would notice? If the answer is no, I’d go with the C4. But if you want that extra bit of brightness, not just for gaming, but SDR and HDR content viewing as well, then I think it’s the G4.

A plea from the “oldies”

Kathy writes: I’ve been watching your videos and at 75 years old, I don’t have a clue what you are talking about – or I’m just very confused. I’m sure this will be close to our last TV. We want one for watching movies, Netflix, Hulu, Prime, etc. Our seats are 75 inches from the TV. From what you said, I think we need to get an OLED to have a great picture and maybe 55 or 65 inches. We would like to keep it under $1,500 with a sound bar since we just don’t hear as well as we used to – hence, subtitles on everything. You seem to like Sony the best. Would you please do a video for us oldies? Leave out the technical and just tell us what to buy. Make it very simple and make it plain. There are thousands of us out here that would watch that video because we need major help. We all would appreciate it.

I appreciate this question because I agree: Sometimes, we just need to shut up and get to the point, right?

I’ll do my best. 75 inches is almost exactly how far I am from my own 65-inch TV at home. So I would recommend a 65-inch TV. It’s the perfect blend between giving you a nice, big screen to enjoy your favorite shows without being too big.

However, with a $1,500 dollar budget, including a soundbar, an OLED might be a little tough to pull off. Some of the less expensive models might not be bright enough to satisfy you.

If you must go OLED, I’d recommend the LG B4 at around $1,200 dollars. Once again, there will be a slight step back in brightness, but it’s OLED, and in a dark room, it’s going to look great.

For a potentially better bang for your buck, consider some mini-LED options. They have beautiful image quality, and are generally a bit brighter than OLED. I think you will love the experience. Also, mini-LEDs tend to be less expensive.

I suggest the 65-inch TCL QM851G. The 2024 model comes in around $900. At the time of publishing, the 65-inch TCL QM7K (2025 model) is on sale for $1,100 dollars.

I’d also recommend the Hisense U8N, another 2024 model that’s a direct competitor to TCL’s QM8 and with similarly strong high performance.

I recommend these options from Hisense and TCL because, in addition to great picture quality, they both use the Google TV operating system, which I find is easiest to work with. It’s a clear layout for all the apps, the remotes are simple, and the setup isn’t too difficult either.

Yes, I provided four options and most of them are not OLED, but like you said, let’s keep it simple. These are excellent TVs. For soundbars in the $300-$500 price range we recommend the Bose Smart Soundbar, Yamaha YAS-209 and Klipsch Flexus Core 200, among others. If you need more options check out our Best Soundbars video and our list of soundbars under $500.

Best MacBook Pro for photography?

@rachmartinmedia writes: I’m a professional photographer. I edit a lot, and mainly wedding imagery, so it’s high volume. What current MacBook Pro would you recommend?

Great question, and one I can relate to. I do a bit of photography on the side, and for event shoots, yes, lots of editing can really start taxing your computer. I do my work on a MacBook Pro M2 Max, usually in Lightroom, sometimes popping into Photoshop at the same time, and often with too many Google Chrome tabs open. The M2 Max certainly handles that workload, but if I start to open a lot of files in Photoshop at the same time, I need to close a few tabs or other programs to keep things snappy.

All that to say, I’d recommend going with an M3 Max or M4 Max option. The latter will ensure you’re future-proof, however, with my M2 Max, I feel no need to upgrade anytime soon. I think you’re good with the M3 Max if you want to save some money. If you use an external monitor for editing, don’t be afraid to go with a 14-inch MacBook Pro. It’s still powerful, but more portable for work on the go.

If you do save some money with the M3 Max option, consider spending it on some extra SSD space. (I have a 1 TB drive, but I wish I had more.) Lightroom and PhotoShop cache files and previews are stored on the internal drive, so you’ll need a little extra space there to keep things running smoothly.

Grand Theft Auto VI: An update

Now we have the latest on Grand Theft Auto VI with Senior Gaming Editor Giovanni Colantonio.

Why are we talking about GTA 6? Because it’s been a surprisingly busy month for a game that’s not coming out for a while. In case you missed the news: Grand Theft Auto VI is no longer coming out in 2025 as originally planned. It’s now slated for a May 26, 2026 release date.

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news if you hadn’t heard that yet, but here’s some good news — we at least got a new trailer. It’s the first look at GTA VI we’ve had since December 2023, and it was a much-needed and impressive update. The trailer has racked up millions of views across social media and sparked a lot of conversation – including from you, our community. Here are some of those comments:

Too realistic?

@ineedabreak_rip writes: As a pureblood Florida man, this game got me smiling from ear to ear, bruh.

James Moses writes: Way too realistic. I had a trauma response because it reminded me of family reunions back in the day.

James, I totally get that: I have family in Florida and been to Miami a lot, and this trailer really captures something specific about that area.

That’s a big takeaway: While we didn’t learn much about gameplay, we got a better idea of what the game looks like. Honestly, it really does look next-gen. This isn’t just GTA V scaled up. Rockstar seems to have gone all out. The level of visual detail is incredible – it looks like a real city, and not a bunch of copied-and-pasted assets.

Of course, we’re seeing a very directed slice of the game, but the effort on display is clear. What stood out to me more than the photorealistic characters or detailed spaces was the lighting. Florida has a very specific quality of light – it is the Sunshine State, after all – and this trailer nails that warm, golden-hour tone. It’s something I don’t see often in games.

That kind of tone gets me really excited. It’s unique. Maybe something like South of Midnight captures that vibe, but this one has a grounded, cinematic feel that really pops.

Tone in general is something I’m excited about with this trailer, and a lot of you noticed it too.

Great grit and grunginess

Noah Sessler writes: I really love the grunginess of it. To me, GTA V got a bit too clean and glitzy too fast.

I totally agree. There’s a grit and a sexiness to this trailer – almost like a Michael Mann movie.

You never know what kind of tone a GTA game is going to take. Going into this, I wondered if it would be jokey and irreverent or grounded and gritty. I love that they’re dialing into that crime-thriller vibe.

Here’s the thing: I’ve been excited for GTA VI for a while, like everyone else. But I’m not sight-unseen excited for any game. I need a reason. You can’t just say “It’s GTA VI” and expect me to be hyped. That first trailer? Sure, it looked cool, but it didn’t give me much. This one? It gives me a reason. I get the tone. I get the cinematic crime feel they’re aiming for. That’s something I’m genuinely excited about.

The goods on gameplay

But there’s still a lot we don’t know. A lot of your questions brought that up too.

Two big ones came up:



Alex writes: Is that actual gameplay or just video fillers?

Andy followed up with: When do we get to see gameplay?

This trailer is definitely more cinematic. Rockstar clarified afterward that it’s a mix of cinematic and gameplay footage. It was captured on a PlayStation 5, but it’s hard to tell what is actual gameplay versus cinematic camera work.

So yes, technically some of it is gameplay – or at least in-engine – but we still don’t know what it’s like to play the game. What does it feel like to drive around? What’s the structure of the missions? What does a story beat actually look like?

That leads into another good question we received, asking whether the map is all connected or if you have to load into each location. The blog post that came with the trailer mentioned several distinct Florida locations, but Rockstar hasn’t said how it works. We can guess that it’s mostly one interconnected open world – that’s how GTA usually works – but who knows? There could be fast-travel segments or separate mission areas like in Red Dead Redemption 2.

We just don’t know. And that’s what’s going to make this wait until May 26, 2026, a little tough. We want to see how it plays. We want gameplay. We want to know how the world functions. But even with all that uncertainty, I actually feel like this trailer gave me something to latch onto. I like the tone. I like the visuals. I’m excited to meet the characters and explore this Bonnie and Clyde-style story.

And based on your comments, it seems like a lot of you are too.

So we’ll all wait together for May 26, 2026.

Hold on everybody – it’s coming. Just another year… hopefully. Let’s not jinx it.