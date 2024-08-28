 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Only one person will win these diamond-encrusted Bose earbuds

By
Diamond encrusted Bose Ultra Open Earbuds.
Bose

It’s Bose’s 60th anniversary, so the company is celebrating with an appropriate creation: a set of diamond-encrusted Bose Ultra Open Earbuds valued at over $9,000. The blingy buds are one-of-a-kind and they aren’t for sale. Instead, Bose has decided to award them to one lucky person: the winner of its Diamond-Studded Giveaway contest.

Diamond encrusted Bose Ultra Open Earbuds.
Bose

Is this an obvious marketing move to generate buzz for the audio brand? For sure, but it’s also a way to drive sales of Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, Ultra Earbuds, and Ultra Open Earbuds in the new limited edition “Diamond Collection” product color.  Each Diamond Collection purchase on bose.com between August 26 and September 16 gets you one entry into the contest, up to a maximum of three entries per person.

Diamond Collection Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones.
Bose

Bose hasn’t said how many of each model has been created in the Diamond Collection color — only that they’ll be available “as supplies last.”

Recommended Videos

As over-the-top as a set of diamond-studded earbuds may be, the decision to give the Ultra Open Earbuds a more jewelry-like look makes sense. The Ultra Open Earbuds are designed to be worn all day, and their clip shape positions them on the side of the ear, where they already look like a type of earring, even in their less blingy versions. Thanks to their open design, you don’t need to remove them to have conversations.

Bose says that only one set of these Diamond Ultra Open Earbuds have been made and it has no plans to create and sell any others.

To craft them, Bose worked with an external jewelry designer, though it hasn’t indicated who that is. The earbuds use 1.77 carats of lab-grown diamonds – F/G color, VS quality – and 3 grams of 14-karat gold.  The total karat count for the case is 19.184, and it uses the same lab-grown diamonds with the same color and quality as the buds, with an additional 93 grams of 14k gold.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like spatial…
Earfun Air Pro 4 ANC earbuds go all-in on hi-res, lossless, and Auracast for under $100
Earfun Air Pro 4.

Earfun has announced the Air Pro 4 -- its latest noise-canceling wireless earbuds -- in black and white versions. And though the $90 Air Pro 4 might look very similar to the Air Pro 3, Earfun has made some significant changes with this new generation, including offering a choice of hi-res audio and lossless Bluetooth codecs. There's also a promise of Auracast support. The new earbuds will be available August 5 from Amazon and other retailers.

Plenty of wireless earbuds now come with some kind of support for hi-res audio. Sometimes they'll use Sony's LDAC codec, which has been baked into Android since version 8.0, or more commonly, they'll incorporate Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive technology. Some high-end models, like the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 add in Qualcomm's Snapdragon Sound, which comes with the company's aptX Lossless codec for CD-quality audio when used with a compatible phone -- but then that invariably means there's no LDAC option.

Read more
Dyson’s new headphones are less controversial and way more colorful
Side view of woman wearing Dyson OnTrac headphones.

It's not a stretch to say that the Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones weren't for everyone. They launched with a nearly $1,000 price tag and the included "visor" -- the detachable bar that directed the flow of air into your mouth/nose area -- proved to be one of the internet's favorite things to mock at the time. And yet, while the air-purifying system was met with skepticism, reviewers were generally impressed by the quality of the headphones themselves.

It seems Dyson has taken this feedback to heart. The company best known for its line of high-tech vacuums is back with a new set of wireless, noise-canceling headphones called the OnTrac. At $500, they cost half of the Zone's original price. Gone is the visor and its air induction system, but the OnTrac will still stand out in a crowd thanks to Dyson's versatile color customization options.

Read more
Prime Day madness: Wireless ANC headphones for $40
QCY H3 ANC headphones.

QCY is a company that few folks have heard of, despite the fact that it's the China-based manufacturer that assembles many wireless headphones from brands you likely have heard of. You'll find lots of QCY products on Amazon at rock-bottom prices, and I confess, this made me deeply skeptical about their quality. Still, when QCY reached out and asked if I'd like to try out its H3 ANC wireless headphones (which sell for $50), my curiosity got the better of me.

I've only had them for a few days, so it's too early for a full review, but I'm already stunned by how much these ultra-affordable wireless cans get right. They're lightweight, and very comfortable to wear for long periods. The battery lasts for a claimed 60 hours, and so far, that seems to be true. The noise-canceling and transparency modes won't make Sony or Apple owners jealous, but they do their jobs well enough. And while their sound quality is not as good as say, the Sennheiser Accentum Wireless ($180), they sound far better than their price suggests. Solid bass response combined with clear highs let me genuinely enjoy listening with these cans.

Read more