It’s Bose’s 60th anniversary, so the company is celebrating with an appropriate creation: a set of diamond-encrusted Bose Ultra Open Earbuds valued at over $9,000. The blingy buds are one-of-a-kind and they aren’t for sale. Instead, Bose has decided to award them to one lucky person: the winner of its Diamond-Studded Giveaway contest.

Is this an obvious marketing move to generate buzz for the audio brand? For sure, but it’s also a way to drive sales of Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, Ultra Earbuds, and Ultra Open Earbuds in the new limited edition “Diamond Collection” product color. Each Diamond Collection purchase on bose.com between August 26 and September 16 gets you one entry into the contest, up to a maximum of three entries per person.

Bose hasn’t said how many of each model has been created in the Diamond Collection color — only that they’ll be available “as supplies last.”

Recommended Videos

As over-the-top as a set of diamond-studded earbuds may be, the decision to give the Ultra Open Earbuds a more jewelry-like look makes sense. The Ultra Open Earbuds are designed to be worn all day, and their clip shape positions them on the side of the ear, where they already look like a type of earring, even in their less blingy versions. Thanks to their open design, you don’t need to remove them to have conversations.

Bose says that only one set of these Diamond Ultra Open Earbuds have been made and it has no plans to create and sell any others.

To craft them, Bose worked with an external jewelry designer, though it hasn’t indicated who that is. The earbuds use 1.77 carats of lab-grown diamonds – F/G color, VS quality – and 3 grams of 14-karat gold. The total karat count for the case is 19.184, and it uses the same lab-grown diamonds with the same color and quality as the buds, with an additional 93 grams of 14k gold.