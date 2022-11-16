 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II will get lossless, Snapdragon Sound in 2023

Simon Cohen
By

Bose showed up at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit being held in Hawaii to make a surprise announcement: The company will be adding Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Sound certification to the QuietComfort Earbuds II (QCE II) in spring 2023, bringing 24-bit and lossless audio to Bose’s flagship earbuds.

When Bose launched the QCE II earlier in 2022, the wireless earbuds only supported SBC and AAC codecs, making them something of an outlier in terms of flagship wireless earbuds. Many of Bose’s competitors (with the notable exception of Apple’s AirPods Pro) support some flavor of 24-bit capable codec. At the time, we asked company spokespeople if there were any plans to add high-res capabilities, but all we got were some careful acknowledgments that it wasn’t out of the question.

Now we know that Bose was already using Qualcomm’s S5 sound platform inside the QCE II, which laid the groundwork for this latest announcement. Adding full Snapdragon Sound capabilities to the QCE II means the earbuds will use two of Qualcomm’s leading codecs: aptX Adaptive, for scalable sound that can reach as high as 24-bit/96kHz with lossy compression, and aptX Lossless, which is capable of delivering bit-perfect playback at 16-bit/44.1kHz CD quality.

Snapdragon Sound certification also means the earbuds will offer very low-latency performance when conditions require it — as low as 48 milliseconds — and they will support aptX Voice for better-sounding voice calls. It also means that Qualcomm has tested all of these features and will certify that they work as expected when the QCE II are paired with a Snapdragon Sound smartphone. That’s a key point: none of these new features will work with the iPhone — just select Android handsets.

Unfortunately, Bluetooth Multipoint is not a part of the Snapdragon Sound program, so even after this update, the QCE II may still be missing this valuable feature.

This is a significant upgrade for the QCE II. In our review, we noted that the earbuds sound really good, but that they stopped just shy of delivering the kind of high performance that demanding listeners would want. Was it Bose’s use of SBC and AAC that held these buds back? We’ll find out in spring 2023 when the upgrade to Snapdragon Sound will happen via a firmware update.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Soundcore’s latest earbuds steal some of Apple’s smartest features
Soundcore Liberty 4.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II hands-on: stunningly quiet
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II beside charging case.
Bose shrinks the size and ups the performance of its noise-canceling earbuds
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II in Triple Black.
Apple AirPods Pro 2: what we’re expecting from Apple’s next wireless earbuds
Apple AirPods Pro
YouTube TV adds a clock to its live guide; Apple TV gets the new UI
YouTube TV clock.
The best TV shows on Amazon Prime right now (November 2022)
Two lawyers standing side by side in a scene from Amazon Prime original Guilty Minds.
The 78 best movies on Hulu right now (November 2022)
Julie & Julia
The best OLED TVs for 2022: LG, Samsung, and more
LG G2 OLED TV
Apple TV 4K vs. Roku Ultra: Which top streaming device is best?
The rear view of an Apple TV 4K showing gigabit ethernet port, HDMI port, and power port, with the Siri remote alongside in the background
The best movies on Disney+ right now (November 2022)
Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther.
The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more
The Queen from The Crown season 5, sitting and smiling.
How to download apps on an LG smart TV
LG Smart TV interface example.
How to update your Apple TV and all your apps
The Apple TV 4K (2022) and Siri remote on a table.