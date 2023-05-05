If you’re in the market for new wireless headphones, you should consider Best Buy’s offer for the Bose QuietComfort 45. They’re originally sold for $329, but following the retailer’s $50 discount, you can get them for just $279. It’s unclear when the bargain ends and how much stocks are left, so it’s highly recommended that you complete your purchase immediately. You will regret it if you miss this chance to get the wireless headphones for cheaper than normal.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones

The Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones feature active noise cancellation, which is expected as Bose is the company that pioneered the technology’s development. With their six external microphones and enhanced signal processing, turning on ANC blocks all the unwanted sound from your surroundings so that you can concentrate on your music or your work. There’s also an Aware Mode that does the opposite — it lets all the sound in without having to take off the wireless headphones, which will come in handy in situations such as crossing the street and engaging in sudden conversations. The Bose QuietComfort 45 also offer extreme comfort with their pleatless cushions, earcup caps, and synthetic leather, so you won’t mind wearing them for several hours each day.

With these features, we’ve tagged the Bose QuietComfort 45 in our roundup of the best headphones as the top option for frequent flyers and daily travelers. The combination of high-quality ANC and a very comfortable fit make them the ideal companion for long trips. In addition, with their battery life of up to 22 hours on a single charge, the Bose QuietComfort 45 won’t leave you hanging. If ever their battery gets depleted, a 15-minute charge replenishes up to three hours of usage, so it won’t be long before they’re back in action.

There’s no shortage of headphone deals across the various retailers, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better offer than Best Buy’s $50 discount for the Bose QuietComfort 45. Instead of $329, you’ll only have to pay $279 to get the wireless headphones delivered to your doorstep, but you need to act fast. There’s a chance that their price returns to normal as soon as tomorrow, so you’ll need to buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones today.

Editors' Recommendations