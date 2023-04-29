 Skip to main content
1-day sale drops the price of the Bose Smart Soundbar 300 to $400

Albert Bassili
By
Bose Smart Soundbar 300

Gone are the days when folks would need to buy an amplifier and several speakers to distribute around their living room, with some of the best soundbars being able to recreate surround sound on just one device. In fact, even some of the mid-level soundbars can compete with traditional surround sound setups, like this Bose Smart Soundbar 300. You can even get it on sale from Best Buy, where it’s been discounted to $400 from the usual $450.

Why you should buy the Bose Smart Soundbar 300

The Bose Smart Soundbar 300 has a low profile and is surprisingly small for the sound it creates, which is great because soundbars should be heard, not seen. Luckily, the audio quality is sublime, with a default neutral EQ that works for most content, although you can play around with that using the associated Music App. It also does well with higher pitches, which tend to highlight voices in films, shows, and music, which is a big plus in today’s soundscape. That said, while the bass is excellent on the Soundbar 300, at least for a bedroom or equally small room, it might struggle a bit with larger areas and will require an extra bass speaker to give that little extra oomph.

As for connectivity, the Soundbar 300 follows the usual Bose design of only including one HDMI eARC port. In normal circumstances, that would mean losing access to an HDMI port on your TV, but since the Soundbar 300 doesn’t support Dolby Atmos or DTS:X, you only need an optical cable to connect it, saving you that extra HDMI port. Of course, the soundbar also functions as a standalone speaker, so you can connect to it through the app and stream music through Airplay 2, Chromecast, and Spotify Connect. That’s really one of the most significant downsides; it doesn’t inherently come with its own music app software package, so you will need to run stuff off your phone.

Overall, the Bose Smart Soundbar 300 is great if you want to get some of the best audio in a bedroom or smaller living room. While it’s usually a little bit expensive, the $50 discount from Best Buy bringing it down to $400 helps somewhat circumvent that issue. But if you’re not totally convinced, then it’s worth checking out these other soundbar deals for some alternative options.

Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and now Digital Trends. Of course, he is also generally a tech nerd, so if it’s tech-related, he’s probably heard of it, wanted to buy it, or bought it even though he probably shouldn’t have.

