We gave the Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 4 out of 5 stars, and today they’re on sale

By
B&W Pi8 earbuds in their case.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Wireless earbuds have become extremely popular over the last decade or so, and this incredible Bluetooth technology shows no signs of stopping. Fortunately, brands like Bowers & Wilkins are all about premium audio and just so happen to produce one of the best pairs of buds we’ve tested in the last few months: the Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 TWS Earbuds. 

And right now, when you purchase these in-ears at Amazon, Best Buy, Crutchfield, and a few other sites and shops, you’ll only end up paying $320 ($400 MSRP).

Why you should buy the Bowers & Wilkins Pi8

Reviewer Bryan M. Wolfe tested the Pi8 back in October 2024 and said, “The B&W Pi8 earbuds are a great upgrade from their predecessors, boasting a refined design, improved comfort, and exceptional sound quality.” 

The B&W Pi8 are the kind of buds you’ll want to pop in for everything from classical music to warm jazz and acoustic folk. The 12mm dynamic drivers do a fantastic job of capturing sonic details in your favorite songs. The earbuds also support a number of audio formats, including aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless.  

Noise-canceling is one of the most significant selling points for any pair of earbuds, and the B&W Pi8 do not disappoint. The adaptive ANC system does a phenomenal job at eliminating distracting sounds in your listening environment, and the six-mic array allows your phone calls to sound crisp and clear, too. 

You’ll also get up to 6.5 hours of playback on a full charge, with an extra 13.5 hours provided by the fully charged case. And just 15 minutes in the case nets you an additional two hours of battery life! 

Save $80 when you purchase the Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 Wireless Earbuds today. We also suggest taking a look at our lists of the best headphone deals, best Bluetooth speaker deals, and best Amazon deals for even more discounts on top wireless audio devices! 

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
