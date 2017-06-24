Braven’s affordable Stryde 360 Bluetooth speaker is ready to hit the summer surf

Why it matters to you Do you prefer to have a soundtrack for your outdoor adventures? Braven Audio's $100 Stryde 360 Bluetooth speaker is up to the task.

Warmer weather usually means more time outside, and it’s important to have a speaker that can handle all the hazards that come with activities like swimming, boating, hiking, camping, and the like. Enter the latest from Braven audio’s Active Series of Bluetooth speakers, the Stryde 360. The Stryde 360 includes all the features you would want from a tough, outdoor-ready speaker, just in time for the summer heat.

While Braven has made all sorts of Bluetooth speakers, the Stryde 360’s cylindrical shape is new for the brand. As the name and shape implies, the Stryde 360’s design enables the speaker to output sound in 360 degrees, thanks to dual opposing drivers, along with dual passive radiators for some extra low end force.

The speaker’s battery life is a claimed 12 hours per charge, which is fairly middling for a Bluetooth speaker these days, but it’s enough juice so that you won’t need to worry about it dying on you when you’re out all day. There’s also an LED battery indicator to keep you informed of how much juice is left.

When it comes to packing it along on all your adventures, the speaker is waterproof with an IPX7 rating, which means it can be dunked in up to three feet of water for 30 minutes with no ill affect. With that kind of waterproofing, splashes won’t even phase it, though Bluetooth signals can’t penetrate through water, so you might lose connection should it wind up submerged. Unfortunately, the Stryde 360 doesn’t float like the similarly priced Wonderboom, making it better suited for shallow waters. Should the speaker take a spill onto the pavement, it will likely be OK thanks to a shockproof exterior.

While volume, power, playback, and Bluetooth controls are present on the face of the speaker, the Stryde 360 can also be controlled via voice commands, which means you don’t have to get out of the pool or stop your activity to get up and switch the music. There’s also a built-in speaker phone, and the speaker can also be used as a charging brick for other external devices via USB charging.

These aren’t necessarily revolutionary features to include on a Bluetooth speaker, but they’re handy conveniences, considering the Stryde 360’s affordable price tag of just $100.

Braven’s new Stryde 360 comes in two color schemes, including silver and electric yellow, or silver and crimson. The speaker is available now directly from Braven’s online store, and from retailers like Amazon and Sam’s Club.