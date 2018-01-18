Mother Nature is no match for Braven’s Ready Elite outdoor Bluetooth speaker

Getting away to the great outdoors brings not only peace and quiet, but the chance to get away from our tech-driven lifestyles. However, some outdoor excursions are made even better when accompanied by music, which is why outdoor-ready Bluetooth speakers, like Braven’s newly launched Ready Elite, have become a necessity for lovers of both the outdoors and great tunes.

To help them perform well outdoors, Braven has equipped the Ready Elite with twin extended range drivers and dual subwoofers, which should ensure a big bass sound, even in open environments. A 5200mAh battery will keep the tunes playing for up to 12 hours, and its reserve power can be used to charge mobile devices via the speaker’s USB port, which will come in handy when you’re nowhere near a power outlet.

Braven appears to have spared no expense in making the Ready Elite fully resistant to the trials and travails of the outdoors. All those drivers sit within a drop-proof thermoplastic housing to protect it from falls or other impacts. It also has an IP68 waterproof and dustproof rating, and features an “aircraft-grade” aluminium grille.

While the durable construction creates peace of mind that the Ready Elite can withstand splashes, dips, and dust, it has also been designed to remain in place. Two cast alloy tie-downs allow the speaker to be affixed to just about anything, which will help keep it safe and secure.

There are power, Bluetooth, mic, and play/pause buttons, as well as volume controls, on the speaker itself. It can also be voice controlled via Siri, Google Assistant, or other voice assistants, thanks to a noise-canceling speaker phone, which also allows users to dictate messages or make calls.

The Ready Elite can also can be controlled with Braven’s Ready App, which is available for both Android and iOS devices. The app allows you to fine-tune your experience with the speaker by customizing EQ settings to suit your environment. You can also remotely turn the speaker on or off, or disable the button controls to prevent accidental presses.

Finally, if you need an even louder soundtrack to your outdoor activities, two Ready Elite speakers can be wirelessly connected into a stereo pairing.

The Ready Elite is available now for $300 from Braven’s online store in both gray and black. Braven offers a one-year limited warranty on the Ready Elite.