Campfire Audio is bringing wired back with its new high-res USB-C Axion earphones

By
Campfire Audio Axion wired USB-C earbuds.
Campfire Audio

Campfire Audio, known for its high-end in-ear monitors, thinks that there’s a strong case to be made for wired earhpones that can deliver high-resolution audio for a reasonable price. Taking a major swing at the “everyday earphone” market, the Portland-based company has just announced a slick update to its entry-level Axion earbuds, outfitting them with USB-C connectivity, a built-in hi-res DAC, and a shiny new contemporary styling, all for $249.

While not quite “budget,” the Axion is the most approachable set of earphones in Campfire Audio’s lineup to date, and they’re clearly designed for anyone who wants audiophile-grade sound without jumping through hoops.

Amidst a sea of wireless Bluetooth earbuds that tend to take center stage, the focus here with the wired Axion is convenience and usability. The new Axion ships with a removable USB-C cable and features an integrated 32-bit/384kHz DAC, which bypasses the often low-quality DAC found in your smartphone. The included DAC means that you don’t need any external dongles or devices to get hi-res audio. The cable also includes an in-line mic and three-button control module — a welcome change from the often finicky touch controls of wireless earbuds for managing calls and media on the go.

The Campfire Audio Axion wired USB-C hearphones.
Campfire Audio

Under the hood, the new Axion features Campfire’s first-ever “full-range silicon dynamic driver.” Campfire says that the tech aims to blend “a unique, compact form factor like that of a balanced armature, alongside the rich sonic properties of a dynamic driver,” according to its press release. Campfire also says that it has used its vast experience in acoustic engineering and tuning to deliver a balanced and smooth  listening experience.   

“We set out to provide a high-performance, accessible entry into the world of high-fidelity, portable audio. Axion checks all boxes when it comes to true hi-fi on the go; incredible sonic performance, plug-and-play usability, lightweight and comfortable,”said Campfire founder and lead acoustic engineer Ken Ball, in a press release.

The new Axion also gets a visual refresh. The sleek black-and-clear casing looks premium and sophisticated, well beyond its $249 price tag

Campfire Audio says that the Axion earphones will be available later this month from Campfire’s website, Amazon, and other major retailers.

Derek Malcolm
