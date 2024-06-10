 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

This $645 universal remote wants to control your entire home

By
Cantata Haptique RS90 universal smart home remote.
Cantata

A massive hole was left by Logitech when it exited the universal remote business, which it had long dominated with its Harmony line of smart learning remotes. Several companies have tried to pick up from where Logitech left off, from the budget-minded SofaBaton, to the pricey Control4 Neeo, but none have been able to win the hearts and minds of couch surfers.

French/Indian/Chinese startup Cantata hopes to change that with its first product — the Haptique RS90 — a sleek, angled chunk of aluminum that looks a little like someone took a Motorola RAZR phone and turned it into a remote.

Recommended Videos

The RS90 and its upgraded sibling, the RS90X, come with charging base and are being crowdfunded on Kickstarter until July 19. While early backers may be able to get a Haptique RS90 for as little as 240 euros (about $260), Cantata expects the RS90 will sell for 600 euros (about $645) and the RS90X will go for 750 euros (about $806) once (if?) the devices make it to regular retail outlets. We’d also like to remind you that crowdfunding can be a notoriously unreliable way to buy a product, and since this is Cantata’s first kick at the can, the risks are much higher than with a well-known brand.

Cantata Haptique RS90 universal smart home remote.
Cantata

Still, the Haptique RS90 promises to blend a touchscreen interface with dedicated physical (and backlit) buttons, in a rechargeable remote control that can talk to virtually any device in your home. Cantata says it can emit infrared (IR), connect via Bluetooth, and interact with a variety of hub-based and hubless ZigBee smart home ecosystems. Cantata plans to sell two color options: light silver and gunmetal gray — very Apple-esque — and says it will back the Haptique with a three-year warranty.

Related

As you choose different activities, e.g. listening to Spotify, streaming Netflix, etc., the built-in 3.1-inch display will show customized interfaces with additional controls and features for each activity.

Cantata Haptique RS90 universal smart home remote.
Cantata

When the campaign finishes and backers (hopefully) receive their remotes in August 2024, the system is expected to support:

  • Spotify
  • Denon and Marantz HEOS devices
  • Yamaha AV receivers
  • Philips HUE lighting
  • Home Assistant
  • Sonos
  • Amazon Fire TV
  • Android TV
  • Apple TV
  • Nvidia Shield
  • Roku

By the end of the year, that list is scheduled to expand to include:

  • Roon
  • Devialet
  • Kodi
  • Ikea Tradfri devices
  • Deezer
  • Sony PlayStation 5
  • Kaleidescape
  • Bang & Olufsen

Finally, Cantata says that Samsung SmartThings will also be supported, but hasn’t offered a timeline on it.

Cantata Haptique RS90 universal smart home remote.
Cantata

As with Logitech’s now-discontinued line of Elite remotes, programming of the Haptique remotes is done via a mobile app for Android or iOS, which can also act as a backup remote in case the Haptique stops working or needs a recharge.

Both the RS90 and RS90X share the same basic design, but you can expect to get more from the RS90X. It features more memory, more storage, a faster processor, an OLED display (the RS90 used LCD), an IR receiver, Bluetooth 5.0 (versus 4.2 on the RS90) and even a fingerprint reader. The X variant also uses a more up-to-date Android 12 operating system, while the regular model is based on Android 8.1.

Both remotes also include a microphone, but it’s not yet clear whether you’ll be able to issue voice commands directly to your devices. Cantata says it’s working on Siri integration for Apple TV, with Amazon’s Fire TV and Android TV voice support to come later. Voice integration proved to be the one area that Logitech’s Harmony remotes never mastered, and as voice-based devices like Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and smart TV became more popular, Harmony remotes simply couldn’t keep pace. Logitech tried very briefly (and unsuccessfully) with the Alexa-powered Harmony Express. We’ll see if Cantata’s Haptique is more successful at bridging that gap.

It’s worth noting that in 2023, a very similar Kickstarter project wrapped up and began shipping products to backers: the Yio Remote Two (now renamed as the Unfolded Circle Remote Two) offered a very similar design and feature set to the Haptique RS90. So far, backers seem reasonably happy with their rewards, though many have pointed to the need for ongoing work and updates to make the Remote Two as good as its creator promised.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like spatial…
The $600 Neeo is a slick touchscreen remote for Control4 systems
neeo remote control4 side by

Whole-home automation and control company, Control4, has just added a new option for its customers who want a customizable way to operate their gadgets. The $600 Neeo is an ultra-thin aluminum-body hybrid remote created by Neeo Remote Control, the Swiss company Control4 acquired early in 2019. With a small cluster of physical buttons within easy reach of your thumbs and a high-res 3-inch color LCD touchscreen, the Neeo remote provides both customization and convenience to Control4 systems running its OS 3 software.

If the Neeo looks familiar, that's because the company sold a very similar version to Kickstarter backers in 2018 for $369. When we reviewed it at the time, we were impressed by its sleek and elegant design, but considerably less enthusiastic about its actual functionality. It failed to provide a better overall experience than a Harmony Elite and many of its coolest features like handprint recognition and a lost remote finder failed to materialize despite being promised to backers. Some of its customizations like one-touch access to favorite channels proved difficult to set up.

Read more
Best Prime Day 4K TV deals: What to expect in 2024
The Samsung S90C in a living room environment.

Prime Day is one of the most highly anticipated shopping events each year, and if you've been looking forward to it because you want to enjoy a huge discount when buying a 4K TV, it's time to prepare yourself as it's expected to happen in July. For everything that you need to know about shopping for Prime Day 4K TV deals, you've come to the right place, as we're going to go through all the offers that are available right now and all the information that you should have ahead of the shopping holiday. You may always want to check out what else will be available from this year's Prime Day deals.
Today's best 4K TV deals

You have until July to prepare for this year's Prime Day 4K TV deals, though we're still not sure when Amazon's shopping event will start. If you can no longer wait for it, there are some bargains that you can shop right now. There's a chance that the discounts will be larger when Prime Day arrives, but if you have to purchase a new TV immediately to replace a broken screen or to fill an empty room, take a look at our roundup of our favorite TV deals below.

Read more
Best Prime Day Apple deals: What to expect in 2024
The back of the M2 and M1 iPad Air models.

Amazon has announced that Prime Day 2024 will be in July, giving you the chance at discounts on all kinds of Apple devices. Every shopper knows that Apple's products don't come cheap, which is why we expect a lot of demand for Prime Day Apple deals -- just like every year. If you're thinking about taking advantage of Prime Day deals to buy a new iPhone, iPad, AirPods, MacBook, or any other Apple device, you need to be well-equipped with the information that we're going to reveal below.
Today's best Apple deals

We're still now sure exactly when in July Amazon will launch Prime Day, but what we do know is that you don't have to wait for the shopping event if you need to buy a new Apple device right now. We've rounded up our favorite Apple deals that are currently available, but you're going to have to hurry with your purchase because we're not sure how much time is remaining on these offers.

Read more