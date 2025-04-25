Beyond the Gadgets: Unlocking the hidden electronics membership perks at Costco & Sam’s Club

Table of Contents Table of Contents Generous return policies Technical support Customer service reputation Warranty options (Standard & Extended) Peace of mind factor

Welcome back to another article on the world of warehouse retailers. The idea is that warehouse retailer electronics savings just might be the solution to the economic uncertainty we’re currently facing. Last time we looked at membership electronics savings, detailing what to buy at Costco and Sam’s Club, as well as what you should skip from the favored warehouse stores.

But we all know that there’s more to a Costco or Sam’s Club membership than simple savings. You can get gas deals, tire changes, and so forth — many even do their grocery shopping at the stores. But, as we think about how warehouse retailer membership helps electronics purchases, we notice that there are plenty of extras and bonus that help you as an electronics consumer, too. And so, here we present these “hidden” Costco and Sam’s Club electronics membership benefits that can help with with everything from product setup to fixing a broken screen.

Generous return policies

Earlier, we when compared Costco and Sam’s Club directly, we closely scrutinized both the Costco and Sam’s Club return policy on electronics. To condense the work, the Costco electronics exchange and return policy was deemed to be better, but only slightly. Each lets you return electronics items within 90 days and lets online buyers return via return shipment or in physical store locations. The only major issue comes with returning smartphones. Costco’s policy mentions that unlocked phones are covered by their typical return policy, while carrier-specific phone purchases might have restrictions based on the carrier. Sam’s Club, meanwhile, limits phone returns to 14 days.

If you compare these guidelines to the Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon return and exchange policies, you’ll find — generally speaking — that Costco and Sam’s club returns are quite generous and come down on the side of the customer.

Technical support

Costco is known for going above and beyond, however, when it comes to returns. Or, at least, trying to prevent them by keeping you happy. While it does make sense to go with the manufacturer for your technical support needs, not all manufacturers have a technical support number or will necessarily have the kind of snappy response you desire. For select products, you can get help from Costco’s team of technical and warranty services representatives. This isn’t necessarily going to be groundbreaking (you shouldn’t expect them to have tech wizardry skills with offbeat products, for example) but it will create a personalized help environment for the common, confusing issues you may face during the installation and operation of the kinds of common products you buy from the store.

Meanwhile, if you shop via Sam’s Club you can get certified technicians to help you connect your devices and get them set up, with specific mentions of TVs, computers, and tablets. It’s important to note, however, that these services are all in conjunction with an Allstate warranty (see below).

Customer service reputation

When we discussed the warehouse club electronics perks and ultimate value of shopping at Costco and Sam’s Club, we also went into their customer service philosophy to some degree. Part of this can already be seen by the two stores’ generous return policies and Costco’s technical support staff, but it goes further than this.

Sam’s Club, for instance, has a ‘Scan & Go’ mechanism for their stores to allow you to leave without enduring lines. Costco has a famed food court for in-person shoppers, help for your tech issues, and more. These are companies known for their willingness to help you out on another level.

Warranty options (Standard & Extended)

Costco’s electronics warranties include Allstate Protection plans and something called Costco Technical and Warranty Services. This second category gives a warranty directly from Costco for up to two years after the date of purchase or delivery on specific electronics. At this time, TVs, projectors, and most computers are able to be covered. When you combine both the Allstate and the Costco warranties, you can get up to five years of combined extended warranty. That’s a long time for any product, and especially for tech products that many manufacturers might expect you to replace every couple of years.

You may have also heard of the Costco Concierge Services, which are made to serve you as a customer long after the purchase has been made. And these interactions can be absolutely delightful for you. In a Reddit thread about experiences with Costco Concierge Services, we’re seeing reports of concierge staff visiting homes to help solve issues and finding out that a troubled TV was so old that they simply got sent another one. It’s not a totally perfect service, however, and sometimes things are simply not covered, but there is care built-in to the service.

The Sam’s Club electronics warranty follows a similar pattern. Beyond the satisfaction guarantee and any manufacturer’s guarantee, you can also get an Allstate protection plan. Sam’s Club differs from Costco, however, in that the plans are more varied by product and include tablets. These plans are broken up into “Standard” and “Accident” protection plans. For example, if you buy a TV you can get a five-year standard plan that provides tech support and covers failures from everyday use or power surges. On the other hand, you might get a three-year accident plan on a computer or laptop, which will cover you in incidents such as liquid damages and hard drive failure. Their two-year portable electronics protection plan is notable for its coverage of drops, spills, and cracks that can easily affect even the best-designed tablets.

Peace of mind factor

All in all, we think you’re going to find that warehouse stores have surprisingly strong customer-centric policies despite the profit motive reputation that phrases like “warehouse retailer” invokes. And part of that makes a ton of sense. You’re not just getting a membership with Costco or Sam’s Club for a one time shopping frenzy. Well, maybe you are, but that’s not what the companies are hoping for. When you pay for a Costco or Sam’s Club membership, you’re buying a service even if it doesn’t feel like it. Just as there are always new things to watch on Netflix, demonstrating that the service has continued value for you, Costco and Sam’s club are there to provide long-term value. This includes everything from long-term support via customer service to a peace of mind that there is a low risk of problems getting something fixed or replaced if you buy electronics from their warehouses.