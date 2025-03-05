 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Don’t let audiophiles bully you out of being an audiophile

By
An Audio-technica LP120 turntable with Miles Davis Kind of Blue on its platter, an audioengine speaker to its left, and two record sleeves to its right on a wooden floor.
John Higgins / Digital Trends

I don’t think it’s any secret that audiophiles are a prickly, perhaps pretentious, bunch. To an extent, it’s understandable. When you find something you’re passionate about, you have a lot to say about it, and you have some strong feelings and opinions related to it. Add to that, many of us are audiophiles because of an experience — a deep memory with a family member or friend, maybe — that adds a whole extra level of personal connection. And sometimes those decades old, deeply seeded memories and connections can cause someone to be very protective of the audiophile hobby.

But it also has the ability to turn people off from the hobby we love. When an energetic and unassuming new enthusiast brings a question that might be obvious to a more seasoned audiophile, or shows off their first setup that might not have proper speaker placement, there are some that would either forcefully lay into the unsuspecting music lover or sarcastically ridicule them. Sometimes it can stem from the way many of us interact with each other — the sarcastic witticisms can often be meant as a good-natured ribbing. Or sometimes it can be someone that needs to feel important and intelligent. If it is well intentioned, though, that doesn’t translate across the internet. Then there are the people that are just mean. It sullies the audiophile forums.

Recommended Videos

Now, before members of that crotchety bunch “Not All Audiophiles!” me, of course it isn’t everyone or everyplace. There are forums on the internet where commenters won’t immediately eviscerate someone for asking what they deem to be wrong, or idiotic, or what have you. I generally find the r/audiophile subreddit is full of enthusiastic, smart, and helpful people that also don’t always take themselves seriously. And their are obviously good souls that are even part of the more toxic message boards.

Related

The intimidating cost of entry

The McIntosh Villa of Sound system at CES 2024.
The Sonus faber Suprema speakers. Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

In addition to the vitriol we all encounter, just getting in to the audiophile hobby can be intimidating, especially from the cost perspective. These $1,500 speaker cables will capture the delicate, acrobatic character of the music (they won’t), or this $30,000 amp is necessary for bring the sound to life (it isn’t), or this $50,000 turntable opened up the detail of a recording to unimaginable heights (doubtful). Are there differences between expensive equipment and budget equipment? Sometimes. Is your enjoyment of music dependent on the amount you’ve spent on your equipment? There’s no need for it to be.

We all start somewhere, and for many of us, that’s in bargain territory. So what can you focus on to get into the hobby without breaking the bank?

While “audiophile” is in no way synonymous with “vinyl nerd,” there’s a lot of overlap. Is a $1,000 turntable better than a $100 one? Absolutely, but it doesn’t mean there aren’t great turntable options in between. At the lower prices, it’s important to look for a turntable that has the ability to change out the cartridge. It’s not something you need to do right away, but down the road can be a marked improvement. Going from the $50 cartridge a turntable came with to a $200 one can be a drastic change. I recently put a $200 Ortofon 2M Blue cartridge on the Audio-technica LP120 I’ve had for years and the clarity and bass response improvements were immediate.

The U-Turn Orbit Theory's Ortofon 2M Blue cartridge.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

Add to the turntable a pair of powered speakers that have a phono in — the $279 Audioengine A2+ are a tried-and-true example, or the upcoming $299 Onkyo GX-30ARC fit the bill — and that’s in. You’re good to go. No need to mess with phono pre-amps, or worry about the best stereo receiver or integrated amp, or a hip tube amp.

That’s not to say you can’t grow into that (and I recommend that you absolutely do). Add in more sources — like network music streamer like the Wiim Ultra –get an excellent phono preamp like the Rega MM Mk5 to add into your audio chain, upgrade those speakers to a pair of SVS Ultra Evolution Pinnacle, or expand into a full Dolby Atmos system to enjoy spatial audio music.

SVS Ultra Evolution Pinnacle
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

Once you get started, the world opens up. It just takes that push to get going and not be paralyzed by sticker shock on the aspirational.

Enjoy the music, it’s why we’re here

When it comes down to it, the reason any of us (well, most of us) got into hi-fi gear is because we love listening to music. Those early, pivotal memories of playing records on the family turntable, or hearing Sting’s bass track from Walking on the Moon come through the walls from an older siblings room, that’s the reason we love the speakers, the turntables, the headphones, the CD players, the receivers with VU meters.

As a burgeoning audiophile, I impress upon you to try and ignore the blowhards. There’s too much gatekeeping, and it’s becoming detrimental to the hobby. Focus on the generous, the kind, the scholarly. Let them share their knowledge. Better yet, find the knowledge yourself. Read Dr. Floyd Toole’s Sound Reproduction book, The Loudspeaker Design Cookbook by Vance Dickason, and AES white papers (the free ones, at least) by Dr. Sean Olive and the Harman team.

And enjoy the music. If it’s on your phone playing from a streaming service, or you’re spinning a record, it’s all about the music. Loving music and wanting it to sound its best is what makes you an audiophile, regardless of opinions spewed or money spent.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Higgins
John Higgins
Senior Editor, A/V
John Higgins is the Senior Editor of A/V at Digital Trends, leading the team in coverage of all manner of audio and video.
It’s hard to say no to a $600 discount on a 75-inch Sony 4K TV
The Sony 75-inch X85K 4K Smart TV against a white background.

It’s hard to say no to a bright and colorful LED TV, especially when you’re looking at a 75-inch screen from a brand like Sony. And while Sony prices tend to be on the higher side, we found this terrific offer while looking through TV deals earlier today: For a limited time, when you purchase the Sony 75-inch X85K 4K LED at Walmart, you’ll only pay $698. The full MSRP on this model is $1,298. 

Why you should buy the Sony 75-inch X85K 4K LED
Sony’s X85K Series is a great midrange LED TV that delivers exceptional SDR brightness, making it a solid choice for a brightly lit room. Thanks to the TV’s wide color gamut and good contrast levels, visuals are lifelike and eye-catching. And because you’ll be working with a native 120Hz refresh rate, you can expect top-notch motion clarity, too. Not to mention VRR and HDMI 2.1 support (on ports 3 and 4), which makes the TV an excellent choice for PS5, Xbox, and PC gaming, too! 

Read more
Walmart is selling this 55-inch LG TV for only $500 today
The 2024 LG QNED85T Series 4K LED TV.

LG’s QNED lineup is an impressive family of LED LCDs with enhanced colors and brightness courtesy of the quantum dots living behind each panel. Usually, these midrange sets are on the pricey side, but we found this fantastic offer while looking through LG TV deals:

Right now, when you purchase the LG 55-inch QNED85T 4K QLED at Walmart, you’ll only pay $500. The full MSRP on this model is $850.

Read more
Need new speakers? KEF sale offers up to 50% discounts
KEF LS50 Wireless II

KEF, a brand that's known for making some of the best wireless speakers in the market, just launched a lot of amazing deals with discounts of up to 50% for you to shop. Whether you want better audio for your backyard hangout, your gaming computer, or your living room's home theater setup, there's something from this ongoing sale that will surely attract your attention. You're going to have to be quick with your purchase if you're interested though -- the special prices may be scheduled to last until April 6, but there's no assurance that stocks will remain available until then.

Feel free to look at everything that's part of KEF's sale through the button below, but to help you make a quicker decision, we've selected our top three bargains. Either way, act fast because delaying your transaction to tomorrow may cause you to miss out on the savings.

Read more