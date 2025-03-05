Don’t let audiophiles bully you out of being an audiophile

Table of Contents Table of Contents The intimidating cost of entry Enjoy the music, it’s why we’re here

I don’t think it’s any secret that audiophiles are a prickly, perhaps pretentious, bunch. To an extent, it’s understandable. When you find something you’re passionate about, you have a lot to say about it, and you have some strong feelings and opinions related to it. Add to that, many of us are audiophiles because of an experience — a deep memory with a family member or friend, maybe — that adds a whole extra level of personal connection. And sometimes those decades old, deeply seeded memories and connections can cause someone to be very protective of the audiophile hobby.

But it also has the ability to turn people off from the hobby we love. When an energetic and unassuming new enthusiast brings a question that might be obvious to a more seasoned audiophile, or shows off their first setup that might not have proper speaker placement, there are some that would either forcefully lay into the unsuspecting music lover or sarcastically ridicule them. Sometimes it can stem from the way many of us interact with each other — the sarcastic witticisms can often be meant as a good-natured ribbing. Or sometimes it can be someone that needs to feel important and intelligent. If it is well intentioned, though, that doesn’t translate across the internet. Then there are the people that are just mean. It sullies the audiophile forums.

Now, before members of that crotchety bunch “Not All Audiophiles!” me, of course it isn’t everyone or everyplace. There are forums on the internet where commenters won’t immediately eviscerate someone for asking what they deem to be wrong, or idiotic, or what have you. I generally find the r/audiophile subreddit is full of enthusiastic, smart, and helpful people that also don’t always take themselves seriously. And their are obviously good souls that are even part of the more toxic message boards.

The intimidating cost of entry

In addition to the vitriol we all encounter, just getting in to the audiophile hobby can be intimidating, especially from the cost perspective. These $1,500 speaker cables will capture the delicate, acrobatic character of the music (they won’t), or this $30,000 amp is necessary for bring the sound to life (it isn’t), or this $50,000 turntable opened up the detail of a recording to unimaginable heights (doubtful). Are there differences between expensive equipment and budget equipment? Sometimes. Is your enjoyment of music dependent on the amount you’ve spent on your equipment? There’s no need for it to be.

We all start somewhere, and for many of us, that’s in bargain territory. So what can you focus on to get into the hobby without breaking the bank?

While “audiophile” is in no way synonymous with “vinyl nerd,” there’s a lot of overlap. Is a $1,000 turntable better than a $100 one? Absolutely, but it doesn’t mean there aren’t great turntable options in between. At the lower prices, it’s important to look for a turntable that has the ability to change out the cartridge. It’s not something you need to do right away, but down the road can be a marked improvement. Going from the $50 cartridge a turntable came with to a $200 one can be a drastic change. I recently put a $200 Ortofon 2M Blue cartridge on the Audio-technica LP120 I’ve had for years and the clarity and bass response improvements were immediate.

Add to the turntable a pair of powered speakers that have a phono in — the $279 Audioengine A2+ are a tried-and-true example, or the upcoming $299 Onkyo GX-30ARC fit the bill — and that’s in. You’re good to go. No need to mess with phono pre-amps, or worry about the best stereo receiver or integrated amp, or a hip tube amp.

That’s not to say you can’t grow into that (and I recommend that you absolutely do). Add in more sources — like network music streamer like the Wiim Ultra –get an excellent phono preamp like the Rega MM Mk5 to add into your audio chain, upgrade those speakers to a pair of SVS Ultra Evolution Pinnacle, or expand into a full Dolby Atmos system to enjoy spatial audio music.

Once you get started, the world opens up. It just takes that push to get going and not be paralyzed by sticker shock on the aspirational.

Enjoy the music, it’s why we’re here

When it comes down to it, the reason any of us (well, most of us) got into hi-fi gear is because we love listening to music. Those early, pivotal memories of playing records on the family turntable, or hearing Sting’s bass track from Walking on the Moon come through the walls from an older siblings room, that’s the reason we love the speakers, the turntables, the headphones, the CD players, the receivers with VU meters.

As a burgeoning audiophile, I impress upon you to try and ignore the blowhards. There’s too much gatekeeping, and it’s becoming detrimental to the hobby. Focus on the generous, the kind, the scholarly. Let them share their knowledge. Better yet, find the knowledge yourself. Read Dr. Floyd Toole’s Sound Reproduction book, The Loudspeaker Design Cookbook by Vance Dickason, and AES white papers (the free ones, at least) by Dr. Sean Olive and the Harman team.

And enjoy the music. If it’s on your phone playing from a streaming service, or you’re spinning a record, it’s all about the music. Loving music and wanting it to sound its best is what makes you an audiophile, regardless of opinions spewed or money spent.