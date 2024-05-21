Dyson’s strange ‘air-purifying headphones’ get a $200 price cut

For those with lots of cash to spare while looking for headphone deals to buy, you may want to turn your attention to this pair from Dyson — yes, the brand known for cordless vacuums and bladeless fans. The Dyson Zone, which are noise-canceling headphones with an air purifying function, are available from Best Buy with a $200 discount that slashes their price from $700 to $500. You need to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested though, as the offer may expire at any moment.

Why you should buy the Dyson Zone wireless headphones

On the surface, the Dyson Zone appear to be your regular wireless headphones, albeit with a premium price. They offer active noise cancellation using eight microphones that can block unwanted sounds so that you can maintain your focus, and a battery that can last up to 50 hours on a single charge with ANC activated. Their earcups are designed with a seal that keeps your music in and noise out, with micro-suede cushions for all-day comfort. The Dyson Zone also works with the MyDyson app to monitor battery life and make adjustments to EQ settings.

Everything changes with the Dyson Zone when you magnetically attach its travel visor. Like Dyson’s smart air purifiers, the attachment sends purifier air directly to your nose and mouth from compressors that are installed in each earcup, which draw air through the dual-layer filters. The electrostatic filters can capture most pollution particles and most kinds of gas that are associated with city pollution, so you’re protected during your daily commute. Meanwhile, the MyDyson app will be able to track air quality and alert you when its filter needs a replacement.

Shoppers know that Dyson deals don’t happen often, so there’s a chance that Best Buy’s $200 discount for the Dyson Zone wireless headphones won’t last long. These noise-canceling and air-purifying headphones are down from $700 to $500, which still isn’t cheap, but you won’t find anything else like them out there. If you think the Dyson Zone are the perfect pair of headphones for you, and you’ve got the money to spend on them, then you should complete the transaction as soon as you can to make sure that you get the savings.

