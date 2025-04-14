Our pick for the best budget earbuds just got a nice price cut

We test a lot of earbuds and headphones here at Digital Trends. Brands like Sony, Bose, and Apple are fan favorites the world over, and we’re partial to these awesome products, too. But we also love brands like Earfun for their budget-friendly approach to wire-free sound. And this week, there’s a great discount on one of the company’s best in-ear pairs:

For a limited time, the Earfun Air Pro 4 TWS Earbuds are on sale for $80 when you purchase at Amazon. The full MSRP for these buds is $96.

Why you should buy the Earfun Air Pro 4

We tested the Air Pro 4 back in August 2024, and reviewer Simon Cohen said, “With the Air Pro 4, Earfun proves (again) that no one needs to spend more than $100 on wireless earbuds.”

The Earfun Air Pro 4 deliver some of the most remarkable active noise-canceling we’ve ever heard from earbuds that cost less than $100! Leveraging a full adaptive ANC system and Earfun’s QuietSmart 3.0 technology, the Air Pro 4 automatically adjusts ANC based on how well the buds form a seal in your ear. This ANC tech extends to phone calls as well, where the Air Pro 4 work full-time to reduce background noise.

The Air Pro 4 also come with five pairs of ear tips to ensure you get the best fit possible and are IPX5 rated for water resistance, too. This means they can survive an accidental garden hose blast or a sweaty day at the gym. You’ll also get up to 11 hours of battery life on a full charge and up to 52 hours total with a fully charged case.

Other noteworthy features include LDAC, LE Audio, and LC3 support, Bluetooth Multipoint, and additional settings and customizations via the Earfun app (for iOS and Android devices).

Save $15 when you purchase the Earfun Air Pro 4 right now, and be sure to take a look at our lists of the best headphone deals, best Amazon deals, and best Bluetooth speaker deals for even more markdowns on top AV devices!