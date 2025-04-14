 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Our pick for the best budget earbuds just got a nice price cut

By
On Sale Earfun Air Pro 4 in front of case.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

We test a lot of earbuds and headphones here at Digital Trends. Brands like Sony, Bose, and Apple are fan favorites the world over, and we’re partial to these awesome products, too. But we also love brands like Earfun for their budget-friendly approach to wire-free sound. And this week, there’s a great discount on one of the company’s best in-ear pairs: 

For a limited time, the Earfun Air Pro 4 TWS Earbuds are on sale for $80 when you purchase at Amazon. The full MSRP for these buds is $96. 

Why you should buy the Earfun Air Pro 4

We tested the Air Pro 4 back in August 2024, and reviewer Simon Cohen said, “With the Air Pro 4, Earfun proves (again) that no one needs to spend more than $100 on wireless earbuds.” 

Related

The Earfun Air Pro 4 deliver some of the most remarkable active noise-canceling we’ve ever heard from earbuds that cost less than $100! Leveraging a full adaptive ANC system and Earfun’s QuietSmart 3.0 technology, the Air Pro 4 automatically adjusts ANC based on how well the buds form a seal in your ear. This ANC tech extends to phone calls as well, where the Air Pro 4 work full-time to reduce background noise. 

The Air Pro 4 also come with five pairs of ear tips to ensure you get the best fit possible and are IPX5 rated for water resistance, too. This means they can survive an accidental garden hose blast or a sweaty day at the gym. You’ll also get up to 11 hours of battery life on a full charge and up to 52 hours total with a fully charged case. 

Other noteworthy features include LDAC, LE Audio, and LC3 support, Bluetooth Multipoint, and additional settings and customizations via the Earfun app (for iOS and Android devices). 

Save $15 when you purchase the Earfun Air Pro 4 right now, and be sure to take a look at our lists of the best headphone deals, best Amazon deals, and best Bluetooth speaker deals for even more markdowns on top AV devices!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
We gave these AirPods 4.5 out of 5 stars, and today they’re on sale
Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe review

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C Wireless earbuds and headphones are one of the best ways to listen to your favorite music and podcasts, especially if you invest in a pair of noise-canceling buds or cans! Companies like Apple are behind some of the best wireless audio products on the market, including the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe. As luck would have it, these earbuds are on sale today, too!

As part of the Apple Sales Event going on at Best Buy, you’ll be able to get the AirPods Pro 2 for only $180, when they usually sell for $250. We tested these earbuds back in September 2023, and editor-at-large Caleb Denison said, “Look past the case of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, and you'll see wireless audio's future.”

Read more
The Beats Flex wireless earbuds are on sale for just $49
Beats Flex

If you're seeing a lot of interesting true wireless earbuds deals but you're concerned that you're going to lose them, you may want to consider going for the Beats Flex, especially while they're on sale from Amazon with a 29% discount. From their original price of $70, they're down to an even more affordable $49, but we don't know for how long. If you think these wireless earbuds are perfect for you, and you want to get them at a price that's lower than usual, you should take advantage of the $21 in savings right away.

Why you should buy the Beats Flex wireless earbuds
Unlike true wireless earbuds that you can easily lose and require a bulky charging case, the Beats Flex are connected by a Flex-Form cable so they'll dangle around your neck when you take them out of your ears. The wire is tangle-free, and there's a rubberized section in the middle that will always spring back to its U-shape. There are plastic housings that contain Apple's W1 Bluetooth chip and the battery, which can last up to 12 hours from a full charge, as well as their USB-C charging port and their power/pairing button.

Read more
Here’s you chance to grab Powerbeats Pro at a nice discount
Beats Powerbeats Pro.

Wireless earbuds and headphones are more popular than ever, but not all wearable audio tech is designed for hitting the gym. If you’re on the lookout for a great pair of fitness buds or cans, allow us to direct your attention to the Beats Powerbeats Pro TWS Earbuds, which happen to be on sale for $130 at Best Buy today. We tested these earbuds back in November 2023, and reviewer Ryan Waniata said, “The Powerbeats Pro call back to their sporty predecessors, ear hooks and all, but with a more sophisticated design.”

Why you should buy the Beats Powerbeats Pro
The Powerbeats Pro deliver a stable and secure fit, thanks in part to the built-in ear hooks and multiple ear tip sizes. IPX4-rated for water resistance, these are the perfect buds to pop in at the gym, on a run, or when you’re commuting to work or school. Designed to let ambient sound in, the Powerbeats Pro buds lack ANC capabilities, which also means you can expect great battery life. On a full charge, you’ll get up to 9 hours of playback, with an extra 15 hours provided by the fully charged case (recharges via Lightning).

Read more