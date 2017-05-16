Element’s new 4K TV has Alexa, Amazon Fire functionality built right in

Why it matters to you With Roku-integrated TVs capturing more and more market share, the first-ever Amazon Fire-integrated TV marks a new era in smart TV competition focused on voice control.

Fans of Amazon’s Fire TV and Alexa can now pre-order the first-ever television with the company’s interface built-in, thanks to a new smart TV from Element Electronics.

Element’s new Amazon Fire TV Edition will feature 4K Ultra HD resolution and an interface that relies heavily on Amazon’s voice-recognition tech. In addition to displaying normal cable or antenna-based programming, the TV will offer access to Amazon’s sprawling list of Fire TV applications, including favorites like HBO Now, Netflix, Hulu, Sling TV, and, of course, Amazon Prime Video. And that’s just for starters. The TV will also be able to control smart devices and pause and rewind live broadcasts, as well as perform a variety of other tasks via voice command.

“This new line of smart TVs featuring Amazon’s Fire TV experience extend the voice-control revolution starting in the home. With the Voice Remote with Amazon Alexa, customers can not only change channels, launch apps, and search or switch inputs with simple voice commands, but they can also ask Alexa to read and display sports scores, dim the living room lights, see Yelp restaurant review, and even order a Domino’s pizza,” said Sung Choi, Element’s vice president of marketing, in a press release. “This TV represents the ultimate connected TV experience, coupled with an innovative voice service that will forever change the way we interact with home devices.”

The Amazon Fire TV Edition will square off in the marketplace against similarly integrated Roku smart TVs, which have been selling extremely well. Roku-integrated TVs will include more than 150 models by the end of 2017. We’re particularly interested to see how the two user interfaces compare in testing.

The new TV will be available in 43-, 50-, 55-, and 65-inch sizes. Perhaps one of the most impressive aspects is the price — offered from $450-$900, the new TVs are an extremely affordable proposition in the growing 4K Ultra HD marketplace.

As an extra incentive, anyone who pre-orders one of the new TVs on Amazon will also get an Amazon Basics HD antenna for their trouble. If these models prove popular, it is likely that more models from other manufacturers will follow.

Those looking to pre-order can find the TV on Amazon.