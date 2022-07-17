 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

I can’t buy this awesome modern gramophone, so of course I want it even more

Simon Cohen
By

Despite being someone who writes about audio products for a living, I am not a vinyl fan. I leave that anachronistic love affair to my colleagues, Caleb Denison and Derek Malcolm, both of whom will happily consume an entire afternoon on Teams discussing the finer points of turntable design, or any number of other topics related to getting the best sound out of a record. None of that excites me.

Fennessy Donut i5 Gramophone in matcha (green).
Fennessy

But what I do love is unusual turntable design, and I am completely besotted with the Fennessy Donut i5, a thoroughly modern interpretation of a gramophone. With its sleek lines and conversation-inspiring horn, it was love at first sight. But, sadly, I’m forced to admire it from afar. Fennessy is a China-based manufacturer that doesn’t currently sell its products in the U.S., and from what I can tell, the Donut (such a great name) isn’t carried by my usual go-to retailers for hard-to-get products, like Alibaba. But if I could buy it, it sells for 13,999 yuan (about $2,071).

As long as we’re all now window-shopping together, let’s dig a little deeper into what we’re missing. The Donut stands 5.1 feet tall and weighs 66 pounds. And though it’s designed to resemble an old-timey gramophone, that amazing, colorful horn (which Fennessy calls a “bugle”), is merely one of three sound sources. The bugle is embedded with a 10-watt, 1-inch tweeter. But concealed under the turntable is a front-firing, 40-watt 6.5-inch midrange driver, and a down-firing 60-watt 8-inch woofer. Depending on how well that system is tuned, it could sound fantastic.

Fennessy Donut i5 Gramophone close-up.
Fennessy

The Donut isn’t just minimalist in design, but in function, too. A single knob on the front controls power, volume, and input switching. The turntable’s signal is only processed by the system’s onboard RIAA phono pre-amp and its class-D stereo amplifier, and there are no analog or digital outputs, so you won’t be connecting it to your existing gear. There is a Bluetooth module installed, but it seems to be receive-only, so you can stream music from your phone to the Donut, but that vinyl sound won’t be going anywhere.

Speaking of vinyl (listen up, Caleb and Derek!), here’s what you need to know: The turntable is powered by a Japanese-built, microprocessor-controlled DC motor at either 33⅓ or 45 RPM. It’s a belt-driven system that turns a 2.2-pound all-metal platter that’s topped with a custom slip mat.

The tonearm is made from carbon fiber and exerts less than 3.5g of tracking force via an Audio-Technica (A-T) moving-magnet cartridge, though Fennessy hasn’t said which A-T cart it’s using, other than to say it has a 0.6mm conical bonded diamond tip.

Fennessy Donut i5 Gramophone in its Monroe theme.
Fennessy

In other words, it’s a record player. I’m more interested in the fact that it comes in a crazy number of colors and designs. A standard Donut i5 is available with your choice of orange, banana, dragon fruit, red velvet, avocado, matcha, chocolate, or milk-colored bugles, with a black wooden base and fabric grille.

But Fennessy also makes special edition Donuts, like the Van Gogh, the Marylin Monroe, and the Quicksand. They’re all, in my humble opinion, stunning.

Woman standing next to a classic Fennessy gramophone.
Fennessy

As it turns out, Fennessy isn’t just about modern-looking gramophones. If you have a taste for something more authentic, the company has a huge collection of vintage-inspired designs, featuring incredibly ornately-carved wooden cabinets and horns that are finished in an array of exotic materials.

Fennessy gramophone horns in four styles.
Fennessy

I’m still not a big vinyl guy, but if ever there were a product that might seduce me to the charms of analog sound, one of Fennessy’s gramophones would be it.

Editors' Recommendations

Hubble captures a glittering, glorious globular cluster

The globular cluster Terzan 2 in the constellation Scorpio is featured in this observation from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. Globular clusters are stable, tightly gravitationally bound clusters of tens of thousands to millions of stars found in a wide variety of galaxies. The intense gravitational attraction between the closely packed stars gives globular clusters a regular, spherical shape. As this image of Terzan 2 illustrates, the hearts of globular clusters are crowded with a multitude of glittering stars.

Astronomers want your help to spot hidden black holes

This simulation of a supermassive black hole shows how it distorts the starry background and captures light, producing a black hole silhouettes.

Astronomers detect weird ‘heartbeat’ pulse of radio waves

A powerful X-ray burst erupts from a magnetar - a supermagnetized version of a stellar remnant known as a neutron star - in this illustration.

The best Google Pixel 6a cases and covers

Google Pixel 6a

How to watch SpaceX Starlink launch with booster on 13th mission

starlink mega constellation satellite network spacex mission 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Everything we know about the foldable flip phone

Galaxy Z Flip 3 open on a table.

These secret Finder settings will vastly improve your Mac

A man holds the new Macbook Air (2022) in his hands.

The Steam Deck is a true successor to PlayStation Vita

A picture of the Steam Deck

Breath of the Wild 2: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Link with the Master Sword in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Microsoft explains why Xbox’s best feature still hasn’t come to PC

why xbox quick resume still hasnt come to pc quickresume respec featured image

‘Wordle’ today, July 17: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#393)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

ESA satellite in a race against time to dodge space junk

An artist's impression of Swarm, ESA's first Earth observation constellation of satellites.

The Gray Man’s Russo brothers can be great — but will they ever be?

The Russo Brothers and Tom Holland on the set of Cherry.