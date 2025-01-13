Fiio brought its adorable KA15 DAC/amp to CES 2025 and now I want one

I admit it: Even though my job means I’m supposed to be laser-focused on sound quality, usability, value for money, and durability, every now and then, I see an audio product that I want to own simply because it looks awesome. That was my reaction at CES 2025 when I laid eyes on Fiio’s KA15 — a tiny mobile headphone DAC/amp that sells for $110 (though as of today’s date, it’s down to $90 on Amazon).

Specs-wise, this little all-aluminum, baby blue and silver gadget — which also comes in a much more serious Midnight Black color — covers everything you could want in a headphone DAC: support for PCM decoding up to 32-bit/768kHz, plus native DSD decoding up to DSD256, dual Cirrus Logic CS43198 DACs, a companion app and web interface that gives you access to a 10-band parametric equalizer, 4.4mm balanced and 3.5mm unbalanced headphone jacks, an ultra-low THD of 0.0004%, and up to 560 milliwatts of power per channel (when in desktop mode). Perfect for getting the most out of your lossless and hi-res audio sources via wired headphones or IEMs.

It’s even UAC 1.0 compatible for plug-and-play use with game consoles like the Nintendo Switch, and that 3.5mm headphone jack doubles as an S/PDIF output, should you want to pass along decoding duties from your PC to a third-party DAC.

Fiio packages it with a USB-C to USB-C cable and a handy protective case. And yet, despite all of these great attributes, the real reason I want one is the whimsical spinning audio tape animation that runs on the built-in 0.96-inch color LCD display.

Yes, the display can deliver valuable info like sampling rates, mode, and volume level. And I don’t care. I just want to look down and feel that surge of silly joy as those virtual cassette reels respond to the movement of millions of ones and zeroes.