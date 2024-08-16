 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Fubo wins injunction against Venu Sports streaming service

By
The Venu Sports website seen on an iPad.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Venu Sports — the upcoming streaming service that combines the events from Fox, Disney, and Warner Bros. Discovery — might not be available quite as soon as everyone believed. A federal judge on Friday granted a preliminary junction that prevents the $43-a-month service from going live. While no date for launch had been publicly announced, August 23 was the reported date, with the 2024 college football season beginning in earnest a day later.

“Today’s ruling is a victory not only for Fubo but also for consumers,” Fubo co-founder and CEO David Gandler said. “This decision will help ensure that consumers have access to a more competitive marketplace with multiple sports streaming options.”

Recommended Videos

Fubo — which began its life as a sports-heavy streaming service — saw the joint venture as an unfair business practice because Venu is to only carry sports, whereas other services are required to purchase the rebroadcast rights for additional channel bundles. (And, it argued, that pricing wasn’t equal among the competitors.)

In a joint statement, Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery said they would appeal the ruling.

“We respectfully disagree with the court’s ruling and are appealing it,” the companies said. “We believe that Fubo’s arguments are wrong on the facts and the law, and that Fubo has failed to prove it is legally entitled to a preliminary injunction. Venu Sports is a pro-competitive option that aims to enhance consumer choice by reaching a segment of viewers who currently are not served by existing subscription options.”

When Venu was announced earlier this year, executives were quick to say that the service wasn’t intended to siphon customers from existing cable and streaming plans — something the companies all have a stake in. But Fubo disagreed, saying: “The vertically integrated media companies have engaged in a yearslong campaign to block Fubo’s innovative sports-first streaming business, resulting in significant harm to both Fubo and consumers.”

While Venu indeed would be another option for consumers, it also is pretty simple to see how someone who cares about sports could easily ditch their existing subscriptions and combine Venu with various free options and come out ahead.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
What Fubo and others get wrong in their fight against new sports streamer
Fubo splash screen on a TV.

Representatives from a number of media companies — led by Fubo, Dish Network, DirecTV, and others — have sent a “final coalition letter” to congressional committees that calls for hearings to be held over the upcoming sports-focused streaming service that combines the rights held by Disney (which includes ABC and ESPN), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), and Fox. The letter cites issues that “raise serious competition concerns that call for Congress’ immediate oversight.”

The letter was sent to Sens. Maria Cantwell and Ted Cruz of the Senate Commerce Committee, Sens. Dick Durbin and Lindsey Graham of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Frank Pallone of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and Rep. Jim Jordan and Jerry Nadler of the House Judiciary Committee. It was signed by FuboTV Inc., DirecTV, Dish Network, Newsmax, Inc., American Economic Liberties Project, Open Markets Institute, Sports Fan Coalition, and the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

Read more
Fubo loses WBD channels after suing over sports joint venture
The Fubo app icon on Apple TV.

It's a tale as old as time: Boy meets girl. Boy sues girl over what it says are anti-competitive practices. Boy surprised when girl no longer wants to have anything to do with him. Boy writes pithy press release. Welcome, friends, to the current state of the relationship between Fubo and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Fubo -- the smallest of the major live streaming services in the U.S. -- today announced that it has failed to renew a content agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery, which has led to the loss of a number of channels. That includes Discovery itself, along with HGTV, Food Network, and TLC. It also extends to TNT, TBS, and truTV.

Read more
Tubi teams with DAZN for sports as free TV service continues its takeover
The Tubi app icon on Apple TV.

Not that Tubi was exactly lacking for anything to watch, but the free (as in ad-supported) streaming service just added a couple more reasons to keep you glued to your couch. The Fox-owned FAST service (that's short for free ad-supported television) today announced a partnership with DAZN that brings a bevy of sports to platform.

The tentpole addition is DAZN Women's Football. It'll be available 24 hours a day, with "a compelling mix of live and classic soccer matches from prestigious tournaments." Those will include the UEFA Women's Champions League, Liga F, and the Saudi Women's Premier League, among others. It'll be available in the U.S. and Canada.

Read more