Digital Trends
Home Theater

What is the point of Game of Thrones after The Battle of Winterfell?

Will Nicol
By
game of thrones lost its way battle winterfell the long night 1
HBO

Opening scenes are important; they set the tone for everything to come. It should mean something that way, way back in in 2011, Game of Thrones began its very first episode not with Jon Snow, or Daenerys Targaryen, or Cersei Lannister, but with three men from the Night’s Watch riding out beyond the Wall to search for Wildlings, only to be set upon by White Walkers, the show’s frosty, undead-commanding villains from an age long past.

It’s the same way the first novel in George R. R. Martin’s series began, and although the story gained a reputation for intense and often brutal politics and backstabbing among its human characters, the shadow of a true existential threat always loomed over the proceedings for the audience. Even the title of the first episode, Winter is Coming, emphasizes the slowly approaching doom.

(Warning, spoilers below: If you’re not caught up on Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3, you really shouldn’t read further.)

Well, in season 8 episode 3, winter did come … and then it went. After eight and a half seasons of buildup, the White Walker menace was (apparently) summarily dispatched of in a single episode. For years now, the show has hammered home the point that the battle for the Iron Throne is a petty, insignificant trifle compared to the undead army that is coming to wipe out humanity. As Davos lays it out when Daenerys demands that Jon and the North kneel to her, “If we don’t put aside our enmities and band together, we will die. And then it doesn’t matter whose skeleton sits on the Iron Throne.”

Not quite, Davos.

Killing White Walkers: It’s easier than you think

As it turns out, the threat wasn’t all that serious. The White Walkers were annihilated after one battle, and despite the frequent talk of how Westeros needed to unite against them or perish, Cersei Lannister decided to hang back in King’s Landing, and it now seems clear she’ll never have to glimpse the army of the dead.

The first sign that the White Walkers were going to be dealt away with quickly came in season 7, when they realized that killing a Walker also killed all the wights under their command; thus, killing the Night King, leader of the whole army, would undo them all, turning a figure who had seemed like a force of nature, and the story’s most potent metaphor for human frailty, into a mere video game boss.

All that was left was to see who slew the Night King, and while the show did pull a fast one by having Arya stab him with Valyrian steel (in a callback to a trick she’d learned seasons earlier) rather than Jon, there was something deflating about watching the Night King explode, his entire army dying (again) with him.

game of thrones lost its way battle winterfell the long night 2
HBO

In many ways, The Long Night is one extended anticlimax. There are some intense moments, to be sure. The beginning of the battle, with the Dothraki horde riding toward the wight army, flaming blades aloft, was a great visual, especially as the lights in the distance blinked out, signaling the complete failure of the charge. (Also, why was the plan to send all their light cavalry charging into the unknown?)

The first two episodes of season 8, however, spent a lot of time meditating on the seeming impossibility of fending off the dead — the fact that many, maybe even most of the characters huddled in Winterfell wouldn’t live to see the dawn.

Consequences are so season 1

Aside from a few minor characters (Dolorous Edd) and a couple of larger ones whose last stands made sense as part of their atonement arcs (Theon and Jorah), the cast made it through largely intact. This was despite repeated shots of characters facing certain death, like Jaime and Brienne, backs against the wall with a wave of wights crashing upon them.

Although the show’s reputation for subverting expectations and shocking character deaths was a bit overblown, Game of Thrones was undoubtedly a show that used to be about consequences. Characters made selfish, short-sighted decisions and those decisions had ramifications that often reshaped the whole board. The Long Night (which really didn’t last that long) felt generic; the heroes held the fort against overwhelming odds and took down the bad guys with a last-second Hail Mary.

game of thrones lost its way battle winterfell got s8 e3 hbo 1
HBO

It’s more Disney than HBO.

It makes sense that the battle against the dead wouldn’t be the final battle. Every story needs a denouement, and seeing how Westeros shakes out after the “Great War” is a natural conclusion. But one might have expected the White Walker invasion to devastate Westeros before being stopped, and for the survivors to then fight over the wreckage. Instead, the Walkers made it as far south as Winterfell, and Cersei seems to have made the right play in biding her time in sunny King’s Landing.

For all the buildup the army of the dead had, all that was needed was a stealthy teenager with a fancy dagger. White Walkers down. Now what?

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best new shows and movies to stream: Ramy, The Nun, Special, and more
Up Next

The best indie games (April 2019)
game of thrones predictions how will got end feat
Movies & TV

How will Game of Thrones end? These fan theories might have the answer

Predictions and theories about characters and storylines in Game of Thrones have been going on since the beginning, but here we've rounded up some of the craziest predictions about how it will all end.
Posted By Christine Persaud
pc market grew in 2016 led by mobile and gaming league of legends
Gaming

Riot Games responds to employees organizing a walkout protest

Riot Games' alleged work culture led to employees filing lawsuits and a recent report said the company was making a move to keep them quiet. This move spurred plans for a staff-wide walkout.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
best game of thrones episodes spoils war
Movies & TV

HBO’s Game of Thrones episode 4 preview looks ahead to The Last War

With many of the characters and Game of Thrones fans still reeling from the events of the Battle of Winterfell, HBO released a trailer for episode 4 of the series, which sets the stage for the last war for the Iron Throne.
Posted By Rick Marshall
game of thrones
Movies & TV

Game of Thrones episode 3 photos look ahead to the Battle of Winterfell

HBO released photos and a video teasing the upcoming third episode of Game of Thrones' eighth and final season. It will feature the long-awaited Battle of Winterfell that pits the show's key characters against The Night King's undead army.
Posted By Rick Marshall
samsung galaxy view 2 news front
Mobile

Ungainly Galaxy View 2 is a TV that’s too small, and a tablet that’s too big

Samsung has resurrected a product line that last saw an entry three years ago. The Galaxy View 2 is a massive tablet-that-thinks-it's-a-TV that looks quite ungainly, but some people will do anything to watch Game of Thrones on the move.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Massdrop x NuForce EDC3 in-ear headphone review
Mobile

Massdrop rebrands itself as Drop, launches slate of new products

Massdrop wants to have a slightly more memorable name and rebranded itself to simply Drop. Not only that, but the company also launched a series of new products, including new headphones, and a new mechanical keyboard.
Posted By Christian de Looper
samsung the sero vertical tv mobile video 20190429 pr 11
Home Theater

Samsung debuts The Sero, a vertical TV for those who watch a lot of mobile video

If you really like vertical video, such as social media tends to generate, Samsung has the TV for you. The Sero is a 43-inch TV that is intended to be viewed vertically but can also rotate for traditional content.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Astro A10 review
Gaming

Experience true immersion with these top-notch PS4 headsets

You don't have to stick with a shoddy headset because it came bundled with your console. These are the best headsets for the PlayStation 4, whether you're in the market for virtual surround sound or merely a comfortable build.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin, Felicia Miranda
Harman Kardon Soho Wireless
Home Theater

Harman Kardon’s sleek Soho Wireless Headphones get a $150 price cut

Harman Kardon makes great sounding speakers and headphones. And equal thought is put into making them look great on your desk and sound great on your head. The Harman Kardon Soho Wireless are no exception, and at a price of $100, they're…
Posted By Ed Oswald
powerbeats pro
Home Theater

Pre-orders for Apple's Powebeats Pro earphones begin May 3

Apple will release a fully wireless pair of earphones in May from its Beats brand. The Powerbeats Pro earphones have impressive features to compete with the AirPods, along with a litany of other options. Here's everything we know.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Razer Man O' War Gaming Headset review
Gaming

Hear your enemy before you see him with the best gaming headsets

A gaming headset allows you to seal out the world, get lost in the atmosphere, and dial in your skills. Our list of the best gaming headsets includes wired and wireless picks for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
Posted By Brendan Hesse
Winegard-Flatwave best indoor HDTV antennas
Home Theater

Banish the bunny ears (and monthly bills) with these excellent HD antennas

When transitioning away from cable and satellite, finding the best HDTV antenna for your area can be tricky. To aid in your cord-cutting quest, we've compiled our picks of the best indoor HDTV antennas you can buy.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
TiVo BOLT OTA
Home Theater

Take the pain out of cutting the cord with our picks for the best OTA receivers

If you’re a cord cutter, or you’re thinking of taking the plunge, there’s never been a better time to drop your cable or satellite provider and start tuning in to free, over-the-air HD broadcasts. These OTA receivers will to help.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Spotify IPO CEO
Home Theater

Spotify is first music service to hit 100 million paying subscribers

Though it's still in second place in the U.S., Spotify is killing it on a global scale. The company revealed that it has hit 100 million paying subscribers worldwide, making it the first streaming music company to achieve this milestone.
Posted By Simon Cohen