HBO’s Game of Thrones episode 4 preview looks ahead to The Last War

Share

The end of one war brings the dawn of a new one in HBO’s preview for the next episode of Game of Thrones.

With the dust still settling after the climactic Battle of Winterfell in the final season’s third episode, Game of Thrones isn’t showing any indication that it’s going to let up on its beleaguered cast of characters. A preview for episode 4 features the armies of both Cersei Lannister and Daenerys Targaryen preparing for a war that will determine who will ultimately sit in the Iron Throne — the culmination of the entire series’ biggest question.

With Daenerys’ forces still reeling from the losses they suffered to defeat The Night King and his undead army, the preview appears to show Cersei taking advantage of the situation to remove her greatest rival for the throne.

“We have won the Great War,” says Daenerys in the video over scenes of both her army preparing for battle and the army of Cersei and Euron Greyjoy preparing for the same. “Now we will win the Last War.”

The premiere of Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season on April 14 was one of the premium cable network’s most-watched episodes of any series — both legally and illegally, according to reports on how much the episode was pirated online. That high viewership has reportedly continued with each episode.

After making fans wait nearly two years for the show’s final season, Game of Thrones is wrapping up its eight-year run with a final, six-episode season that first pit the surviving characters against the armies of The Night King. Now appears to set two of the show’s most dominant characters against each other in a final battle for the Iron Throne.

Although the show’s series finale will air in May, that won’t be the end of the saga inspired by author George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire fantasy novels. A Game of Thrones prequel series is currently in the works with Kingsman: The Secret Service and Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children screenwriter Jane Goldman attached as head writer and showrunner, with Martin himself also involved. The still-untitled series will be set thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones and feature two-time Oscar nominee Naomi Watts in a lead role.

Episode 4 of Game of Thrones season 8 will air 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 28, on HBO.