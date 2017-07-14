Close that torrent! Here’s how to watch ‘Game of Thrones’ online (legally)

Unless you’ve been living under the Wall for the past year — you know, that 300-mile stretch of fortification that runs along the northern border of the Seven Kingdoms — you’re probably aware that HBO’s smash fantasy series Game of Thrones is set to return on Sunday, July 16, for its seventh season.

It will continue to unfurl the brooding, incestuous bloodbath that is George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Fire and Ice, likely shocking new and old fans alike as it introduces more and more characters before unceremoniously killing them off. If you don’t have a cable subscription, however, you’re probably wondering about how to watch Game of Thrones online.

Though finding a legal and affordable way to stream the show has been somewhat difficult in the past, the premium cable network has now made watching the series easier than ever before. There’s HBO Now, the network’s stand-alone streaming service, as well as HBO Go, a free streaming option for subscribers to the cable channel. Both give you on-demand access to HBO’s vast library of original television series and exclusive movies. A few different services also offer on-demand access to HBO’s offerings as an add-on subscription. We sincerely doubt these extra means of watching will prevent the show from retaining its title as one of the most pirated shows of all time, but at least it’s now less of a hassle to watch it guilt-free — so long as you have a bit of cash to spare and a high tolerance for the occasional animal beheading.

Watch via HBO Go Content is king, and no one provides content better than the source itself. HBO Go was once the only official method for streaming Game of Thrones in high-definition, prior to the announcement of HBO Now. It’s still a valid one, though, assuming you already have an HBO subscription with your cable provider. The excellent service provides unlimited access to all of HBO’s original programming — including past seasons of Game of Thrones and behind-the-scenes footage with the cast — along with a wide variety of theatrically released films and television specials currently playing on the premium channel. As previously mentioned, accessing HBO Go online or through the accompanying app requires you to purchase a premium HBO package. If you already have cable, you can expect an HBO subscription to cost $15 at the very least, with the exact rate fluctuating based on your region and the host of available promotions. HBO Go is free once you opt for a subscription through participating TV providers, and can be accessed using the HBO Go website or a slew of different platforms ranging from Apple to Android. For your convenience, we’ve listed the supported devices below, but keep in mind that HBO Go availability is based on your service provider and may not be available for certain platforms within a specified area. Nonetheless, each new episode of Game of Thrones will be available for viewing within HBO Go immediately upon airing. Apple iPad (2nd gen or later, iOS 8+) Roku (details here) Apple iPhone 4s or later (iOS 8+) Xbox 360 Apple TV (4th gen: tvOS 9+, 2nd/3rd gen: 7.1.2+) Xbox One Apple iPod Touch (5th gen or later, iOS 8+) Android phones (Android 4.1+) Apple iPad Mini (1st gen or later, iOS 8+) Android tablets (Android 4.1+) Amazon Fire TV (1st gen or later) Android TV (Android 5.0+) Amazon Fire TV Stick (1st gen or later) Amazon Fire Tablets Samsung Smart TVs (select models) Chromecast (details here) PlayStation 3 PlayStation 4 MacOS 10.6 or later Windows Vista or later

Watch via HBO Now HBO Now functions much like the aforementioned HBO Go — providing quick access to all available HBO content — but without the need for a cable or satellite subscription. HBO is currently offering a monthlong free trial for new users, but after that period, you’ll be paying a $15-per-month subscription for the service (or $10, if you’re a student). Once subscribed, you’ll be granted access to HBO’s massive library of on-demand content. This includes the entirety of Game of Thrones, along with the latest episodes as they air. It’s also important to note that, while HBO Now was once exclusive to Apple devices, the service is now available on a variety of devices and web browsers. The stand-alone service is an undisputed godsend for those who have cut the cable and turned to on-demand streaming services, but still long for the quality content HBO provides. If you’re not interested in cable, or cable alternatives like Sling TV, this is going to be your best option. See the full list of compatible devices below. Apple TV (4th gen: tvOS 9.0+, 3rd gen: 7.1.2+) Apple iPad (2nd gen or later, iOS 8+) Apple iPod Touch (5th gen or later, iOS 8+) Apple iPhone 4s or later (iOS 8+) Amazon FireTV (1st gen or later) Apple iPad Mini (2nd gen or later) Amazon FireTV Stick (1st gen or later) Android TV (5.0 or later) Roku (2nd gen or later) Android Phones (Android 4.2+) Android Tablets (Android 4.2+) Kindle Fire Tablets (3rd gen or later) Xbox One Xbox 360 Windows 7 or later MacOS 10.11 or later PlayStation 3 PlayStation 4 Samsung Smart TVs (select models) Chromecast (details here)