Digital Trends
Movies & TV

The Game of Thrones season premiere was pirated 54 million times over 24 hours

Chris Gates
By
Euron Greyjoy in Game of Thrones

Fans are still waiting to see who will end up sitting on the Iron Throne once the dust settles, but Game of Thrones is already well on its way to reclaiming one of its most notorious titles: The most pirated television show of the year.

The Game of Thrones season 8 premiere, which debuted on HBO on Sunday, was pirated 54 million times in its first 24 hours, according to a report from digital-piracy tracking firm Muso. As a point of comparison, only 17 million people watched the Game of Thrones season premiere legally, according to figures released by Nielsen. That means that pirated views dwarfed official ones three-to-one, although the official broadcasts were still popular enough to make Game of Thrones‘ season 8 launch the biggest one-day event in HBO history.

About 76.6% of pirates watched Game of Thrones on unlicensed streams, while web-based downloads accounted for another 12.2%. Torrents from sites like The Pirate Bay and private trackers made up just over 10% of the final total.

Geographically, India was the biggest hub of illicit Game of Thrones watching, with 9.5 million views, followed by China with 5.2 million. Observers note that Game of Thrones is hard to find in India and was censored in China, which could have helped to promote piracy. On the other hand, the United States came in third on the list with almost 4 million illegal Game of Thrones views, so it seems that people don’t particularly want to pay for HBO if they can help it, either.

Widespread piracy is nothing new for Game of Thrones. HBO’s fantasy drama has topped lists of the most-pirated shows on TV for years. The Game of Thrones season 7 finale, which aired in 2017, was pirated 120 million times in its first 72 hours, according to Muso. Three-day piracy totals for the season 8 premiere aren’t available yet, but Muso claims that Game of Thrones was among the 25 most-pirated shows in the month leading up to the debut as fans rushed to catch up or refresh their memories before the final season started.

Game of Thrones season 8 is the final installment of HBO’s flagship series, and will finally wrap up the long-simmering conflict between Westeros’ various rulers and the undead army of White Walkers. Thankfully, if you want to see how it all ends, there are plenty of streaming options out there that will get you the latest Game of Thrones episodes as soon as they air. Even better, they won’t get you in trouble with the law.

Don't Miss

What's new on Hulu in May 2019, and what's leaving soon
game of thrones season 8 episode 1 daenerys targaryen bad leader cancel
Home Theater

Game of Thrones’ season 8 premiere reminds us why Daenerys shouldn’t be queen

In the premiere episode of Game of Thrones' eighth season, Daenerys Targaryen is poised to rule the Seven Kingdoms, but all the evidence indicates that she's a terrible candidate for the job.
Posted By Will Nicol
The Wild Podcast
Movies & TV

Best new podcasts for the week of April 6, 2019: Voices of the Movement and more

Feel like you’re drowning in podcasts? In this weekly series, we’ll help you pick out the best of the new and returning shows. This week’s picks include a hunt for a serial killer, cougars that sometimes get a little too close, and…
Posted By Jenny McGrath
star wars tv series the mandalorian news
Movies & TV

Disney debuts the first photos from Star Wars series The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau's live-action Star Wars series planned for Disney's streaming video service, will be one of the most expensive television shows ever made. Here's everything we know about it so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

Can't get enough lightsaber action? Here's how to get your Star Wars fix online

Few of us want to deal with DVDs or Blu-ray discs anymore. Unfortunately, the Star Wars movies are few and far between when it comes to streaming. If you want to watch Star Wars online, check out our guide on where to find the films.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best free tv shows on youtube now apocalypse
Movies & TV

The 7 best TV episodes you can watch on YouTube for free

TV networks have made a habit of putting episodes from popular series on YouTube for free. From premium platforms like Showtime to experimental newcomers like Viceland, we compiled a few of the best episodes available on YouTube.
Posted By Rick Marshall
netflix tips tricks tv head
Movies & TV

Did I really watch that? Here's how to delete your Netflix viewing history

Everybody has some skeletons in their streaming closet, but you don't have to live with them if you don't want to. Learning how to delete your Netflix viewing history is easy, and we're here to help.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Avengers Infinity War
Movies & TV

After Avengers: Endgame, what’s next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Here's what we know so far about the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Endgame, from rumors and speculation about Phase 4 of the MCU to confirmed facts, films, and television shows.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Disney Plus Nintendo Switch subscription streaming
Movies & TV

Two Toy Story spinoffs schedule playdates with the Disney Plus streaming service

Disney's direct-to-consumer streaming video service Disney Plus will launch with an impressive catalog of classic content, new projects, and original shows and movies. Here is everything confirmed and rumored to be coming to the platform.
Posted By Rick Marshall
good omens trailer
Home Theater

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video and what’s leaving in May 2019

Amazon Prime Video adds new titles each month that are available for free to all Prime members. Check out our list to find all the content hitting Amazon Prime Video in April and May, from new original series to classic films.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Avengers Infinity War
Movies & TV

Marvel and IMAX release even more Avengers: Endgame footage

The events of Avengers: Infinity War changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some big ways and left fans wondering how its heroes can possibly recover. Here's everything we know about Avengers: Endgame, the sequel to Infinity War.
Posted By Rick Marshall
new on hulu catch 22
Home Theater

What’s new on Hulu in May 2019, and what’s leaving soon

Our complete list of what's new on Hulu for May 2019, our personal favorites, and which titles will be removed will help you catch up on all the site has to offer -- and ensure you don't miss any titles heading into the streaming ether.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

Final X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer sends Marvel’s mutants into space

20th Century Fox has released a new trailer for X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which puts the spotlight on Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner as the powerful, telepathic mutant Jean Grey.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best black mirror episodes bandersnatch
Movies & TV

The best Black Mirror episodes are disturbing, mesmerizing, and provocative

After watching all 19 episodes across four seasons and one movie, we selected and ranked the best Black Mirror episodes released so far. Read on to find out if your favorite episode from the award-winning Netflix series made the list.
Posted By Christine Persaud, Rick Marshall
movies about music
Movies & TV

From comedies to biopics, these are the best movies about music and musicians

The best movies about music range from hilarious comedies to powerful and informative biopics that illuminate the world of sonic expression from all possible angles. Here are our current favorites.
Posted By Parker Hall