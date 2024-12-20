 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

GoldenEar Speakers joins Paradigm, MartinLogan, and Anthem

By
GoldenEar T66
Chris Hagan / Digital Trends

After the news last month that Bose had acquired the McIntosh Group, we have another interesting shift in the premium audio world. PML Sound International — the parent company of storied audio brands Paradigm, MartinLogan, and Anthem — has welcomed GoldenEar Speakers into the fold. It was just under five years ago when it was announced that GoldenEar had been bought by The Quest Group, the owner of AudioQuest and DragonFly, upon the retirement of GoldenEar co-founder Sandy Gross.

Starting January 1, GoldenEar will be known as GoldenEar Studio Inc. PML has announced the operations will pause for the month of January to ensure a smooth transition. During that time, GoldenEar orders will not be processed or fulfilled, with operations resuming on February 3. PML has also assured that “existing warranties and service support will be honored, and they will continue to receive the same level of product quality and customer service when business resumes.”

Recommended Videos

Digital Trends readers are likely familiar with the name GoldenEar from Caleb Denison’s recent emotional review of the T66 loudspeaker, but the company has been putting out speakers for 15 years. For close to 50 years, Sandy Gross was a titan in the industry as not only the co-founder of GoldenEar but two other major speaker manufacturers — Polk Audio and Definitive Technology. (Those unaware of Mr. Gross’ history in the audio industry can hear stories of his past for the man himself during a recent interview on the Audio Unleashed podcast.)

Please enable Javascript to view this content

It will be interesting to see how the move from a company known for its cables and power solutions to a group focused on speaker design and development will influence the future for GoldenEar. As fans of the brand, count us among the intrigued and hopeful.

Topics
John Higgins
John Higgins
Senior Editor, A/V
John Higgins is the Senior Editor of A/V at Digital Trends, leading the team in coverage of all manner of audio and video.
This 1080p projector is on sale for a very affordable $50
The Groview 1080p Projector on a stand.

Introducing a projector into your home theater setup doesn't have to be a complicated process -- there are user-friendly options like the Groview 1080p Projector. It's also a very tempting purchase right now, as the device is on sale for a very affordable $50 from Walmart following a $150 discount on its original price of $200. That's an excellent price for a dependable projector, but since a lot of other shoppers will probably be thinking the same thing, we highly recommend completing your purchase right now while stock is still available.

Why you should buy the Groview 1080p Projector
The Groview 1080p Projector, true to its name, offers native 1080p resolution, but it also supports 4K decoding for even sharper details with whatever you'll be watching. It's capable of projecting images from 50 inches all the way to as large as 300 inches, though you'll want to consult our guide on how to set up a home theater projector for the proper distance in going that big. The projector is perfect for movie nights with the family in your living room, but it can also be used outside for your garden parties, or in the office for your presentations.

Read more
LG’s new QNED evo TV line has been revealed ahead of CES 2025
A family in thier living room, watching an LG QNED TV hanging on the wall.

LG has shared details about the 2025 QNED evo series it will show at CES 2025 in a few weeks. The revamped series will use Dynamic QNED Color -- a new proprietary technology -- replacing the need for quantum dots. LG says it instead "enables light from the backlight to be expressed in pure colors," while still achieving at least 93% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. It will be interesting to get eyes on the new tech to see how it's able to achieve the level of performance LG is claiming without the use of quantum dots.

The most notable member of the new lineup is the LG QNED9M. It will be LG's second TV to utilize the Zero Connect Box originally introduced with the OLED M series, allowing for wireless 4K viewing and, on the QNED9M, up to a 144Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium certification.

Read more
Onkyo rebrands, teases new powered speakers ahead of CES 2025
Onkyo GX-10DB powered speakers.

Onkyo has a new brand identity, which you can already see on its website. Admittedly, it's a lot like its previous branding -- same name, same typeface -- but now the letters that make up the name Onkyo are spaced a little farther apart.

What you won't see on the site, officially at least, is the new product line that the Japanese brand says it will announce at CES 2025 in January. Instead, Onkyo has teased us by throwing exactly one second of footage of its new GX-10DB powered speakers into a minute-long video promoting the "new" Onkyo.

Read more