Google TV could get a feature that helps you find your next weekend binge

By
The default Google TV homescreen, as seen on the Onn 4K Pro.
The default Google TV homescreen, as seen on the Onn 4K Pro. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

It looks like Google TV is about to get a makeover and a couple of new features, according to Adamya Sharma over at Android Authority. They dug into a beta build for Google TV and found hints in the code that suggest a new look, swapping the interface from grey to blue, and a section to help you find your next favorite binge-watch.

The most noticeable change is the interface. Its highlights shifted from grey to blue on the “Watch now” button and the “Connect TV” button, and Sharma reports that more changes could come in the form of a list of recent searches.

However, the most promising potential update — since none of this is confirmed yet — is a tab labeled “Hot and New.” There isn’t currently a tab like this in Google TV, but it points toward a tab that could highlight new and trending shows and movies. However, Sharma said she wasn’t able to activate the feature. That suggests Google is still working on it, so the final implementation could change before public release.

Google TV Streamer alongside Onn 4K Pro and Chromecast With Google TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

This is just the latest of a series of updates to the Google TV platform. Earlier this year, Google announced plans to incorporate Gemini into Google TV to improve navigation, suggestions, and more. It continues to improve and position itself as one of the best platforms out there, and the Google TV Streamer is on-par with Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, and many other competitors.

As with any discoveries found in beta projects, Google might choose not to implement these features. However, the “Hot and New” tab is an obvious addition that would benefit users, so unless it causes some kind of catastrophic headache server-side, we don’t see any reason it won’t show up in the next few updates.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Simplify your Google TV home screen with the ‘Apps only’ option
The "Apps only mode" Google TV homescreen.

Google has buried what may be one of the most intriguing options offered by Google TV. And I get why it has done so. But the "Apps only mode" option has completely changed the way I feel about Google TV.

First, some context. This isn't a new thing. But it is new to me. And I now present it to you. Fairly deep within the account options in Google TV — that is, the section that controls the Google account that's active on Google TV at any given time — is an option called "Apps only mode" that kills all the recommendations off the home screen. I always knew there were a lot of recommendations on the Google TV launcher home screen. But it wasn't until I flipped that switch that I realized just how bloated it was.

Read more
The Google TV Streamer added one feature that all such devices need
The rear of the Google TV Streamer device.

When a company drops a handful of press images alongside the announcement of a new product, we rarely get to see the back of the thing. And I get it — there's nothing particularly photogenic about a bunch of ports and cords. And that's mostly true of the new Google TV Streamer, which looks more like a router than it does a successor to the venerable Chromecast dongle.

But we did get the briefest glimpse of the rear of the device in Google's promo video. In it, you see the USB-C power cable and a hint of the Ethernet port. And those are great.

Read more
This slanted surfboard just may be Google’s next TV streamer
The purported Google TV Streamer device.

The follow-up to the venerable (if awkwardly named) Chromecast with Google TV is, apparently, whatever this is.

In a handful of images shared with 9to5 Google, we see a device that looks more like a wireless charging pad than anything you'd plug into your TV. But there it is alongside the same sort of remote that comes with the current Chromecast with Google TV. There are two cables running from the rear of the device — we don't get to see it from the back — but suffice it to say that those should be for power and HDMI. The device looks thick enough to possibly house Ethernet, but I wouldn't bet on that.

Read more