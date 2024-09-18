 Skip to main content
This 75-inch Hisense ULED 4K smart TV is now $600, was $648

By
The Hisense 75-inch U6HF ULED 4K TV on a white background.
Hisense

There are some great early Prime Big Deal Days deals happening right now at Amazon with the already great value Hisense 75-inch U6HF 4K TV enjoying a further discount. Normally priced at $648, it’s down to $600 for a limited time only. While that isn’t a huge discount, the 7% price cut certainly helps when dealing with a previously great priced TV. If you’re looking for one of the better TV deals around, you’ll like this one. Read on while we take you through what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Hisense 75-inch U6HF 4K TV

Hisense is one of the best TV brands for variety and being a touch more affordable than the major names around. While more affordable, it still manages to make a name for itself among the best TVs.

The Hisense 75-inch U6HF 4K TV promises a better 4K picture thanks to its ULED technology which leads to superior color, contrast, brightness, and motion. A QLED TV, it uses quantum dots which lead to a purer, richer, and more accurate picture with over a billion color combinations for vibrant imagery. There’s also up to 600 nits of peak brightness across up to 220 local dimming zones to ensure fantastic looking HDR content. Support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+ all add up to ensure a more cinematic like experience.

For gamers and fans of fast-moving action, Motion Rate 240 technology helps ensure silky smooth imagery and minimal blurring, with a dedicated Game Mode Plus promising variable refresh rates as needed.

Besides exceptional picture quality for the price, the Hisense 75-inch U6HF 4K TV also has Fire TV built-in so it’s easy to find all your favorite shows, while Alexa voice controls saves you from needing to rely on the remote so much. The TV also has Bluetooth support so you can quickly and wirelessly connect soundbars, headphones, and other audio equipment, so you’re all good on the sound front.

Packed with some key features, the Hisense 75-inch U6HF 4K TV normally costs $648. Right now, it’s down to $600 at Amazon so you’re saving $48 or 7% off the usual price. While that’s not a huge discount, the Hisense 75-inch U6HF 4K TV was already at a great price so this simply further sweetens the deal.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
