 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dreaming of an OLED? How (and where) to finance your next TV

Jennifer Allen
By
LG's 2023 C3 4K OLED TV.
LG

The best TVs are amazing, but they’re not exactly cheap. Even when you factor in the many, many TV deals that pop up on a daily basis, it’s still tough for most of us to be able to easily spend a hefty chunk of change in one go on the latest technology. One solution is to use financing to pay for your next TV. Not sure where to begin? Let’s take a quick look at everything you need to know about using finance to buy your new TV, as well as picking out the best retailers to use.

What is financing?

Financing splits the cost of your new purchase across a number of months with the length of the contract lasting from anywhere between a few payments to monthly payments over a few years. Like with any agreement, you end up fully owning the TV once you’ve paid it all off.

It’s important to be able to afford those payments. While it can be tempting to buy one of the best 8K TVs around and figure out paying for it at a later date, it’s not wise. Instead, you should figure out what you’re able to afford each month and buy a TV that matches that budget. Being able to spread the cost is ideal if you don’t have savings to spend on a TV. Many people can afford to pay a certain amount each month while it’s harder to be able to splash out on one big purchase. It’s important to remember that in some cases, you’ll be paying a little extra by spreading the cost with interest added onto your purchase so make sure you check the details before you commit. Sometimes, it’s cheaper to pay in one lump sum (if you can afford to)

Related

You’ll also need to have a reasonable credit score to have a lot of financing approved. We’re not financial experts but we recommend — again — not spending beyond your means as no one wants their credit score to take a dive, especially for the sake of a new TV. Some TV financing doesn’t require a credit check but you still need to be able to keep up the payments if you want to keep your TV!

Retailers that offer TV financing

Figuring out the best place to buy a TV is an important part of the purchasing process however you plan on paying. We’ve picked out the best retailers to consider below and explained what’s involved in each retailer’s financing deals.

Crutchfield

Established back in 1974, Crutchfield has kept up with modern trends admirably with an extensive range of different TVs including many of the best TV brands. Its financing plan is very straightforward. You simply make three easy payments. At the checkout, you choose to pay for your TV in instalments. From there, about every 30 days, your debit or credit card is billed for a third of the payment due. There’s no interest added for doing so, however, a $10 non-refundable processing fee is added to your total purchase price.

A minimum purchase of $300 must be made excluding tax and shipping, and the program is subject to credit approval. Other than that, it’s super straightforward.

Samsung

If you know you want a Samsung TV, going direct can be worthwhile. Most TVs are available with either the option to pay monthly or in instalments via Samsung Financing. Depending on the TV, there’s often no interest to pay and you’re simply told what you need to pay each month (and for how long). If you choose to pay in instalments, payments are typically taken out every two weeks but it’s interest-free and there’s no impact to your credit score for pursuing the method. As Samsung TVs can be pretty expensive because they’re such high quality, it can be a great way of spreading the cost in a convenient way.

Best Buy

A popular retailer for any TV purchase, Best Buy allows you to spread out the cost via its My Best Buy Credit Card. Whatever TV you’re looking at, next to the main price is how much it will cost per month via financing. Most TV deals run for 12 months on finance while some of the more expensive models can include 24 months financing. The idea is that you’re given a suggested payment to follow each month during that time period. If you pay in full within the 0% period of time (usually either 12 or 24 months depending on the price of the TV), there’s no interest to pay on your purchase. However, if you don’t pay in time, interest will be charged to your account from the purchase date.

As with all financing, credit approval is required and the interest rate is pretty high if you don’t pay in time. Be consistent though and you’re effectively stretching out the cost without paying an extra cent.

Walmart

Walmart is another popular TV retailer with a straightforward financing deal. Via Affirm, you can make easy monthly payments over 3 to 24 months. Interest is between 10 and 30% APR so it’s an expensive option overall, but if you can’t afford to pay in one sum, it’s a viable method. You can also check if you’re eligible without it affecting your credit score so it’s convenient if you’re worried about how stable your credit is.

Amazon

Amazon might not seem like an obvious place to consider for financing but it has a similar arrangement to Walmart. It uses Affirm but in this case, there are varying offers. Some TVs are available for 0% interest with equal monthly payments simply paying things off, while others have the same rate of 10-30% APR. It’s worth checking depending on the TV you’re considering buying with plans ranging from 3 to up to 48 months depending on the price of the TV.

Target

Target may not be the first place you consider for buying a new TV any more but it still has some great options. Like many other retailers, it uses Affirm for its financing. Checking your eligibility won’t affect your credit score, and it’s fairly clearly laid out. Click on the information icon next to the financing info and Target breaks down how much you’ll pay each month and the APR involved. It offers options for three, six, and twelve months so you can see how cheap repayments get but also what it does to the overall cost at the end of the agreement. Because interest is added, it’ll always cost more using Affirm financing at Target but it can make something more achievable if you can’t pay one lump sum.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Get this 50-inch 4K TV for only $270 for a limited time
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 21, 2023
A TCL 4 Series 4k TV is mounted on a brick wall in a living room.

The price of TVs has dramatically dropped over the past ten years. Imagine getting a 50-inch TV for only $270 back when TVs has massive tubes behind them -- and those weren't even close to 4K! Right now Best Buy has the 50-inch TCL 4-Series for only $270 after a $30 discount. Grab it before this limited-time deal is over.

Why you should buy the 50-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV
TCL propelled itself into our list of the best TV brands by launching products with affordable prices and the latest features, which create amazing value for its customers. This continues with the TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which offers 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for High Dynamic Range on its 50-inch display for a viewing experience with intense brightness and vivid colors -- it will be like the cinema inside the confines of your own home. The 4K TV comes with three HDMI inputs, including 1 eARC that will let you easily sync audio and video sources for high-quality sound, and narrow bezels surrounding its screen to immerse you in whatever you'll be watching.

Read more
This is the excuse you’ve been waiting for to buy a 75-inch 4K TV
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 21, 2023
hisense h65 series lg un7070 samsung 7 4k tv deals best buy summer sale 2020 55 inch 2 720x720

Best Buy has a reputation for providing us all with some of the best TV deals and that remains the case with this offer on a LG 75-inch UP7300 4K TV. Normally priced at $800, it's down to $580 for a limited time only, so you save $220. If you're keen to have the biggest screen possible and you're not looking for a QLED or OLED TV, this is a great bet. Here's a quick look at why you need it in your life.

Why you should buy the LG 75-inch UP7300 4K TV
LG is one of the best TV brands around and that's reflected in the quality of the LG 75-inch UP7300 4K TV. It has a range of fantastic and genuinely useful features. This includes LG's Quad Core Processor 4K which means it upscales non-4K content, providing you with enhanced contrast, color and blacks at all times. There's a dedicated Game Optimizer mode too which automatically adjusts the picture for the best quality possible, no matter what game you're playing. Thanks to it being automatic, you don't have to do a thing, so it's great for those that prefer the hands-off approach.

Read more
The 6 best TV deals under $500 in Best Buy’s Presidents Day sale
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 18, 2023
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV mounted on a wall with the Fire TV interface on the screen.

You don't have to spend $1,000 if you want to upgrade your TV -- in fact, you don't even have to spend half of that amount if you take advantage of this year's Best Buy Presidents Day sale. We've rounded up the top TV deals that will cost you less than $500, made by some of the best TV brands like Insignia, Toshiba, TCL, and Vizio. It's highly recommended that you complete your purchases as soon as possible though, because these offers may no longer be available by the next time you check on them.
Insignia 43-inch F30 Series 4K TV -- $210, was $300

The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is the most affordable option in this list, but it's still an impressive addition to any home theater setup. The 43-inch screen offers 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for High Dynamic Range, which provides a more impressive boost to picture quality than just high resolution alone, according to our 4K TV buying guide. It's also a smart TV that's on the Amazon Fire TV platform, which not only grants access to your favorite streaming services, but also enables voice commands through Amazon's Alexa and the Alexa Voice Remote.

Read more