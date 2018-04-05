Irons, Tigers, and pars: Here’s how to watch the 2018 Masters online

Share

Tiger Woods is back, and golf matters again! (Sorry, golf fans, we’re mostly kidding.) Jokes aside, the 2018 Masters promises to be one of the most exciting tournaments in years, with a bevy of young talent — Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Jason Day — vying for the legendary Green Jacket against the old guard, led by a resurgent Woods, Phil Mickelson, and a statesman-like Sergio Garcia (last year’s winner).

If you’re not already watching, it’s time to get on it because, by the end of Friday’s round, more than 30 of the 87 total golfers will have been eliminated (depending how close the field is). We’re here to tell you how to catch all the action from Augusta National, whether you want to watch on your TV, computer, or elsewhere.

Watch it on TV

If you’ve got a cable TV subscription, it’s a easy to watch the Masters, though you’ll have to jump around if you want to catch it all. Somewhat confusingly, each round (there’s one round per day) is split into two segments, each of which are aired on different TV networks. You can view the full schedule — including pre and post-match coverage — here. Here’s a simple breakdown (all scheduling in PT):

Round 1 (Thursday)

8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., CBS Sports Network — Masters on the Range (Masters driving range show)

12:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., ESPN — Live tournament coverage

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., ESPN — Tournament replay

8:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., CBS — Highlights

Round 2 (Friday)

8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., CBS Sports Network — Masters on the Range

12:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., ESPN — Live tournament coverage

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., ESPN — Tournament replay

8:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., CBS — Highlights

Round 3 (Saturday)

8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., CBS Sports Network — Masters on the Range

12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., CBS — Live tournament coverage

Round 4 (Sunday)

8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., CBS Sports Network — Masters on the Range

11:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., CBS — Live tournament coverage

Watch it online

Normally, we’d point you to one of many live TV streaming services to watch the event online, but given that much of the coverage is on local channels — and local channels can vary by location on most of those services, it’s not the easiest solution. Luckily, this year there’s actually a much simpler way: You can watch the 2018 Masters in its entirety online at Masters.com without a pay TV subscription or a subscription to a cord-cutting platform (though, obviously, you do need an internet connection).

Full live coverage is available both in your web browser or your mobile browser, as well as through the Masters mobile app (available on iOS and Android). The app even offers personalized highlights, courtesy of IBM. Here’s a breakdown of the schedule for each day (again, all times PT):

Round 1 (Thursday)

4:45 a.m. – 5:30 a.m. — Honorary Starters

5:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. — Masters on the Range

7:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. — Featured group coverage

7:45 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. — Amen Corner

8:45 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. — Holes #15 and #16

12:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. — Live broadcast

Round 2 (Friday)

5:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. — Masters on the Range

7:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. — Featured group coverage

7:45 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. — Amen Corner

8:45 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. — Holes #15 and #16

12:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. — Live broadcast

Round 3 (Saturday)

8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. — Masters on the Range

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. — Featured group coverage

9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. — Amen Corner

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. — Holes #15 and #16

12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. — Live broadcast

Round 4 (Sunday)

7:45 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. — Featured group coverage

8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. — Masters on the Range

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. — Amen Corner

10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. — Holes #15 and #16

11:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. — Live broadcast

4:00 p.m. — Green Jacket ceremony

4K and HDR coverage

Another really cool thing: This year, for the first time ever, select Masters coverage is available in 4K and HDR. Here’s the catch: You’ll need to be a DirecTV subscriber to get it. Live feeds of Amen Corner and holes #15 and #16 (see above schedule) are available in 4K and HDR, so long as you’ve got the following requirements: