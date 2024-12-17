 Skip to main content
This 43-inch TV is only $140 at Best Buy and Amazon today

Good Deal Insignia 70 Class F30 Series 4K UHD Fire Smart TV product image.
Insignia

We’re only a week away from Christmas, and we’re willing to bet you’ve still got a little bit (or all) of your shopping to do. Don’t worry; we’re in the same boat, which is why it pays to keep our eyes on great TV deals. Not every screen has to be 65 inches or larger, as sometimes a simple 43-inch will be just fine for the viewing space you’re working with. And this is precisely why we’re excited to shine a light on this offer:

Right now, when you purchase the Insignia 43-inch F30 Series 4K TV, you’ll only pay $140. At full price, this model sells for $200.

Why you should buy the Insignia 43-inch F30 Series

Whenever you’re dealing with a smaller TV, it’s not uncommon to only have 720p and 1080p resolution options. But in the case of the 43-inch F30 Series, you’ll be treated to 4K UHD resolution. This means you’ll be able to stream 4K movies and shows using Amazon’s built-in Fire TV smart platform. Just connect the Insignia to your Wi-Fi to start binging Netflix!

While the refresh rate is capped at 60Hz and the TV doesn’t support HDR10+ or HLG picture formats, the 43-inch F30 Series isn’t the kind of TV we’d be hailing for HDR performance anyway. Other noteworthy features include three HDMI ports, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to mirror content from your phone or tablet to the TV using Apple AirPlay or Miracast.

As we mentioned, we’re always on the prowl for Best Buy deals and Amazon deals like this one, but it’s only a matter of time before this TV goes back to full price. That being said, today could be the best day to save. Take $60 off the Insignia 43-inch F30 Series 4K TV when you purchase through Best Buy or Amazon today.

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
