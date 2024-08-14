Sometimes a TV just needs to cover the basics. We’re talking good picture, decent sound, a range of control options, and maybe some smart TV capabilities to keep us all smiling. Fortunately, it’s getting less expensive for manufacturers to produce exceptional TVs, and it’s hard to find models without smart TV strengths. This bodes well for back to school TV deals, as many students are going to be looking for brand-new dorm room sets. While combing through Best Buy deals, we actually found a great offer on one of these student-friendly TVs: For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the Insignia 32-inch F20 Series for only $75. At full price, this model can go for $130.

Why you should buy the Insignia F20 Series as a dorm room TV deal

For those who don’t know, Insignia is actually a Best Buy house brand. You’ll see this label on everything from HDMI and auxiliary cables to certain PC accessories. Less common Insignia branding makes its way into hardware, but the F20 Series TV is definitely an exception. For years, Insignia TVs have provided shoppers with low-cost LED-LCD options, complete with smart TV features and voice assistant compatibility.

In the case of the 32-inch F20 Series, the resolution and refresh rate only top out at 720p/60Hz. Fortunately, this is a smaller HD TV, which means that even if you were watching something in 4K, it probably wouldn’t look much different than 720p. As far as sources go, we’d recommend HD movie and TV show apps, as well as most video game consoles. You’ll also have your choice of three HDMI ports, along with digital optical, USB, composite, and Ethernet connections.

As for smart TV features, Insignia has historically partnered with Amazon for usage of the latter’s Fire TV OS. You’ll use Fire TV to access apps and games when the TV is connected to the internet, but you’ll also be able to use the Alexa Voice Remote to control certain aspects of the set, as well as the smart home devices at your residence.

We’re not sure how long this Best Buy sale is going to last, so buy now while you still can! Save $55 when you purchase the Insignia 32-inch F20 Series at Best Buy, and be sure to check out the other TV deals we found this week!