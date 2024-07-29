Best Back to School TV Deals: Get dorm ready for Fall 2024

It’s that time again, the end of summer is coming and the beginning of the (school) year is here. Whether you’re preparing to head off to the dorms or haven’t been to a schoolyard in years, you should know that it is a great time to get a budget TV at a discount rate. Here, we’ve collected a whole host of TV deals for you to consider, with most of them reflecting the needs of students — smaller, dorm-friendly TVs on a budget — but also a few bigger, fancier TVs if you dare to reach that high.

Onn. 24-inch Class HD Roku Smart TV — $74, was $88

This is the absolute cheapest TV deal you’re probably going to find at the moment, at least from the most popular, most trusted sites. As a Roku TV, you know it has access to everything you’re going to need to find entertainment quickly (and even free), and at only 24 inches from corner to corner, the TV will fit easily in your cramped dorm. Plus, at this price, it’ll probably be cheaper than your Chemistry textbook. The only downside is that it is just 720p. So, if you want to have a group of friends over to crowd around the TV together, and want to focus more on the memories than the finer details of picture quality, this is the pickup for you.

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 1080p Fire TV — $85, was $110

This TV has one feature you can expect and one you typically cannot. What you can expect is that it has a fully functioning Fire TV operating system complete with an Alexa Voice Remote for easy access to whatever programming you want to watch. The unlikely part? It is actually 1080p despite the small 24-inch diagonal-to-diagonal frame. In this way, this humble Insignia offering is actually quite unique, and a quick dorm pickup if you want a small TV but can’t stand the thoughts of going back to 720p.

Onn. 32-inch Class HD Roku Smart TV — $88, was $98

For a small TV that doesn’t go into “tiny” territory, try this dorm-desk ready TV from Onn. It comes with solid foot stands and the easy-to-use Roku TV operating system. It even has a headphone jack in case you want to watch something while your roomie is taking a pre-exam nap. Once again, for the smaller TVs, there is often the downside of having to deal with 720p again, but a TV of this size is just as much about the memories as it is about the entertainment. If you like this TV size, are a gamer, and want a better picture quality consider getting dual usage out of one of the best 32 inch gaming monitors as an alternative.

Insignia 42-inch F20 1080p Fire TV — $130, was $179

This is a TV with a quality build and a reasonable size for a small bedroom or dorm room. The 1080p display should look fine to most watchers and the price will appeal to just about anyone. As a 42 inch corner-to-corner TV, its stand reaches just over the yard marker for width, making it fit comfortably on most small to mid sized TV stands and tables. While you may wish to shop through our soundbar deals collection to get cheap, but better, sound, the TV’s built-in multi-channel DTS TruSurround will create a surprisingly complex sound stage with no extra accompaniment.

Toshiba 50-inch Class C350 4K Smart Fire TV — $200, was $320

A big TV with a worthwhile screen yet still having an incredibly low price? While we’re not yet pulling out fancy screen tech like the OLED and QLED TVs do, this 4K TV for $200 has strong appeal for deals-minded individuals who want a modern TV without paying a ton of money. For example, this Toshiba has HDR10 color, premium audio processing, and gamers will enjoy its Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for swift and responsive game controlling. Perfect for watching movies with the gang, fighting game tourneys with your pals, and even popping up a few music videos on, this TV is a great way to get your entertainment system started on the cheap.

50-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series — $280, was $450

In case you weren’t aware, Amazon Fire TVs come in three distinct flavors — the 2-Series, the 4-Series, and the Omni Series. As such, this 50-inch 4-Series TV is “the middle of the road” when it comes to Amazon Fire TVs. In other words, it is right at the sweet spot. With highly integrated Alexa and a gorgeous 4K screen with HDR, you’re going to find this TV both convenient to use and nice to look at. The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series has four HDMI inputs, allowing you to hook up both your and your roommates’ devices and consoles to it, as well as have an open slot for a guest. Finally, see the best of MGM+ with six months of the service for free (enough to get you through the fall semester) with the purchase of this TV.

Onn. 65-inch Class 4K Roku Smart TV — $298, was $348

Even as we get up there in size and capabilities, Onn. continues to be one of the best TV brands for budget products and good deals. For a reasonable price, this TV will look good in modern 4K with HDR10. As a Roku TV, you’ll easily be able to find whatever programming you want to watch, including live TV, easily. Use the included remote or turn your smartphone into a remote with the Roku app and find programming from one of your TV subscription services or even find free programming from the Roku channel. This TV also works with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Home if you’ve got your living area connected.

55-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series — $350, was $550

The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series is near the top of the top when it comes to Amazon-made TVs. Amazon considers this a “home theater experience” quality TV and emphasizes how easy it is to control the TV hands-free. In fact, at least for the 55-inch version, this hands-free experience is going to be the most noticeable upgrade. Everything from turning the TV on to finding what programming you want can be done directly with your voice and the TV’s built-in mics. It’s an experience that will feel cool and, if not futuristic, very modern. For privacy, there’s even the ability to electronically disconnect the mics via a toggle switch. As a bonus, this TV comes with six months of MGM+, enough to get you through the entirety of the fall semester. The only catch? You need to be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal, though you’re likely already one if you participated in last week’s Prime Day event and can become one for free with the Amazon Prime free trial.

Samsung DU7200 Series 55-inch Smart TV — $378, was $428

For a Samsung TV deal that will leave you with more money left over than you might expect, check out the DU7200. One of its main appeals is the ‘Mega Contrast’ it gives compared to other TVs of its standard LED type. The DU7200 also has 4K upscaling so you can watch more content in good resolution, quality motion acceleration for smooth sports and action genre movies, and Samsung’s PurColor tech, giving the TV a wider spectrum of colors. That motion acceleration will also come in handy if you’re a gamer, as this TV also comes with the ability to access Samsung’s cloud gaming hub.

55-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series — $449, was $600

The final evolution of Amazon Fire TVs, the Omni with a dash of QLED TV greatness. It features things like an art mode, an easily navigable system, and integrated Alexa control. Our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review gave the TV the superlative of “Amazon’s best screen yet” which, all things told, shouldn’t be too surprising given its place just after the high end of the regular Omni. We really enjoyed using the TV to the maximum level of smarts. You can add a cam, for example, and use it video calls and have the whole gang say hello to the folks back home and quell any fears that there is more partying than studying going on in the collegiate house. Overall, this is a great mid-tier TV and, should this deal price be its regular price, it just might fit nicely among the best TVs under $500.

Hisense 55-inch U8K ULED — $700, was $800

Considered the best TV under $1,000, this TV gives out gorgeous, bright visuals at an affordable price. It’s a mini-LED TV, meaning that is has more LEDs in its backlighting, improving contrast and detailed brightness. As our Hisense U8K review points out, while this may not be the 8K TV that the name accidentally hints at, it is perhaps the most beautiful at its price point. It performs particularly well with HDR content and gaming, too, where it can utilize a variable refresh rate to display things just right. A last thing to mention is how good the sound is for a straight up TV. Ignoring briefly the reviewer’s obviously nice Polk speakers to the side of our review image, it turns out this TV has a relatively decent built-in sound system, a rarity in today’s world. You might want to augment it later, but you won’t need to do so right away, a rarity in today’s world.

LG 65-inch Class QNED75 Series Smart AI TV — $750, was $999

This LG QNED has quality color, an up to date (2023) design, and powerful processing ready to upscale old media into the 4K world. You’ll also experience the best picture possible due to automatic screen brightness adjustments and quality contrasts between darker and lighter colors on the screen. If you’re into gaming, you’ll like the GeForce Now cloud gaming system from Nvidia. With it, you won’t have to have any consoles around to get quality gaming done. Plus, the LG Game Optimizer system will help you quickly adjust your settings to get the gaming experience you really want.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED Smart TV — $800, was $1,500

One of the steepest discounts on an OLED TV (or, really, any TV) going on right now is this deal on the small LG B4. It’s got all of the latest gen tech, thanks to its α8 AI Processor 4K and webOS 24 operating system, utilizing current-year interfaces and sensibilities. While features like self-lit pixels and Filmmaker Mode (it lets you see films as the director intended) are sure to excite the TV tech buff, the rest of the crew will enjoy the TV’s ability to split into two screens with multi view, its 300+ free LG channels, and ability to display pictures of the family (or, simply, art) when its not in use.

Samsung 55-inch Class QN90C Neo QLED — $900, was $1,500

The Samsung QN90C is a premium TV lover’s TV, with the typical problem (highlighted in the very first sentence of our Samsung QN90C review) being the TV’s high standard price. If you can get this TV on a deal price, like this Back to School offering available now, it really is worth a second look. The TV has intense color performance with top-of-its-tier HDR performance only improved by the rich black levels and nice contrasts this Samsung can pull off. Plus, this 55-inch version is still not so large that it will completely take over your smaller college town room. But, hey, there’s no need to skip out on this Samsung TV deal even if you haven’t set foot in a classroom in decades.

LG 65-inch C3 OLED — $1,600, was $1,700

Considered as a top contender among the best OLED TVs, the LG C3 OLED is praised for its intriguing colors, delightful contrasts, and ability to handle reflections from sources of ambient light throughout your room. With 4K at 120Hz performance, all of the action will come across smoothly and, in addition to feeling like a gaming monitor, this TV certainly does perform well for gamers. Our LG C3 OLED review calls the TV a “stellar performer” while citing its ability to handle motion, and mentions that the LG C3 OLED is particularly great at shadow detail preservation. The effect is a TV that is an overall pleasure to watch.