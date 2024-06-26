 Skip to main content
Grab a 50-inch TV for under $200 with this Best Buy deal

By
The Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV hangs in a living room.
Insignia

There are new Best Buy deals each and every week, and it’s our job to keep on top of the retailer’s latest and greatest offers. If you’ve been shopping for a new 4K TV and would prefer to keep the cost low, we found a sale you’re going to love: Right now, you can purchase the 50-inch Insignia F30 Series for just $190. Normally priced at $300, that’s a $110 markdown for those keeping score. 

Why you should buy the Insignia 50-inch F30 TV

While the average TV size most folks go for is 55 inches, a 50-inch model is great for bedrooms, smaller living rooms, and can even be used as an external computer monitor in some cases. The Insignia F30 should fit in just about any space, and it delivers up to 4K resolution at 60Hz. This means that even if you’re watching low-res content, the TV will upscale the picture to get it as close to 4K as possible. 

As far as smart TV interface goes, the Insignia F30 runs on Amazon’s Fire TV OS (check out some of the best Amazon deals we found this week for other Fire devices). Not only will you be able to use the UI to access movie and TV show content from platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+, but you’ll also have access to Apple AirPlay 2 and the Alexa voice assistant. The latter can even be used to control the smart home devices in your home!

We’ll be the first to admit you’ll probably want to look at some soundbar deals for this TV, but it’s not like the F30 doesn’t have any speakers at all. In fact, the 10W stereo configuration actually supports DTS Studio Sound, adding decent surround virtualization to the TV’s list of accolades. 

A Best Buy house brand, this Insignia TV deal could be gone in just a few days, so it’s important to buy soon if you’re interested. To reiterate, you’ll save yourself $110 when you purchase the Insignia 50-inch F30 Series through Best Buy. 

