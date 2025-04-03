This 55-inch Insignia 4K QLED TV is only $260 today — 35% off

If you’ve been shopping around for a budget-friendly TV, you’ve probably come across your fair share of store brands. One manufacturer that deserves your attention is Insignia, a Best Buy house brand responsible for everything from TVs and soundbars to HDMI cables. Today, there’s a fantastic offer on a brand-new Insignia 4K TV:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Insignia 55-inch QF Series 4K QLED at Amazon or Best Buy, you’ll only pay $260. The full MSRP on this model is $400.

Why you should buy the Insignia QF Series

The Insignia QF Series is a great TV for casual movie and TV show-watching or the occasional round of video games. The TV’s strong LED lighting and layer of quantum dots deliver a bright and colorful picture that holds up well in moderately lit rooms. With its three HDMI ports and digital optical output, you’ll be able to hook up your go-to AV components. The QF Series has an HDMI eARC, too, and supports Dolby Atmos passthrough to a soundbar or AV receiver.

Previous Insignia models have had issues with off-center viewing, so we’d be mindful of that when purchasing the Insignia QF Series. We also think it’s important to mention the TV only has a native 60Hz refresh rate, so it might not be the best TV for sports and video game fanatics.

Still, other features like AirPlay compatibility and Bluetooth Personal Audio help to sweeten the deal, as does the TV’s built-in Fire TV OS for all things apps, casting, and Alexa.

Save $140 when you purchase the Insignia 55-inch QF Series 4K QLED today. We also recommend looking through our collections of the best QLED TV deals, best TV deals, and top Best Buy deals.