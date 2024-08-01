Three 55-inch TV deals under $400 at Best Buy today

Summertime tends to be a solid time of year for TV deals, and one of the best places to land a discount on the best sets of 2024 is Best Buy. As a matter of fact, you’ll be able to save big on three great LED TVs right now! The models we’re referring to are the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series, Samsung 55-inch DU7200, and Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series.

Insignia 55-inch F30 Series — $250, was $350

For those unaware, Insignia is actually Best Buy’s house brand. These budget-friendly LED sets are offered in numerous sizes and models; and although the F30 Series is considered an entry-level TV, that doesn’t mean you won’t get great picture! In fact, the F30 supports up to 4K resolution and is capable of some impressive UHD upscaling.

You’ll have access to Amazon’s Fire TV OS for streaming apps like Netflix and Disney+, along with three HDMI inputs and Alexa compatibility. Console gamers may want to look elsewhere though, as the F30 tops out at 60Hz for refresh rate.

Samsung 55-inch DU7200 — $380, was $430

For those looking to get a new TV on the cheap, the 55-inch DU7200 is a budget-friendly pick that brings bright and colorful picture quality to the table. Samsung’s PurColor tech ensures you’ll get richer color than most other edge-lit LED-LCDs will manage. And thanks to 4K upscaling, even older non-HD content gets a boost in picture quality.

Other noteworthy features include Samsung’s Q-Symphony for linking the TV speakers with a compatible Samsung soundbar, and Samsung TV Plus for access to numerous free live TV channels.

Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series — $240, was $370

While Toshiba doesn’t have the kind of TV output it once had in this part of the world, we’re glad to stand behind one of the only 55-inch sets you’ll be able to find: the C350 Series. This is a pretty basic 4K TV that runs on Amazon’s Fire TV OS for all things apps and games. That means you’ll be able to control certain TV elements with Alexa too.

It’s hard to say how long these Best Buy deals are going to last; so if any of these three deals interests you, now would be the best time to buy. Be sure to check out some of the other Samsung TV deals we found this week too!