 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Three 55-inch TV deals under $400 at Best Buy today

By

Summertime tends to be a solid time of year for TV deals, and one of the best places to land a discount on the best sets of 2024 is Best Buy. As a matter of fact, you’ll be able to save big on three great LED TVs right now! The models we’re referring to are the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series, Samsung 55-inch DU7200, and Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series.

Insignia 55-inch F30 Series — $250, was $350

Inisgnia F30 50-inch 4k Smart TV in living room.
Insignia

For those unaware, Insignia is actually Best Buy’s house brand. These budget-friendly LED sets are offered in numerous sizes and models; and although the F30 Series is considered an entry-level TV, that doesn’t mean you won’t get great picture! In fact, the F30 supports up to 4K resolution and is capable of some impressive UHD upscaling. 

You’ll have access to Amazon’s Fire TV OS for streaming apps like Netflix and Disney+, along with three HDMI inputs and Alexa compatibility. Console gamers may want to look elsewhere though, as the F30 tops out at 60Hz for refresh rate. 

Samsung 55-inch DU7200 — $380, was $430

The 55-inch version of the Samsung DU7200, with a good look at the feet.
Samsung

For those looking to get a new TV on the cheap, the 55-inch DU7200 is a budget-friendly pick that brings bright and colorful picture quality to the table. Samsung’s PurColor tech ensures you’ll get richer color than most other edge-lit LED-LCDs will manage. And thanks to 4K upscaling, even older non-HD content gets a boost in picture quality.

Other noteworthy features include Samsung’s Q-Symphony for linking the TV speakers with a compatible Samsung soundbar, and Samsung TV Plus for access to numerous free live TV channels.

Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series — $240, was $370

Toshiba 55-inch-class C350 series 4K smart Fire TV on a gray shelf and light gray background.
Toshiba

While Toshiba doesn’t have the kind of TV output it once had in this part of the world, we’re glad to stand behind one of the only 55-inch sets you’ll be able to find: the C350 Series. This is a pretty basic 4K TV that runs on Amazon’s Fire TV OS for all things apps and games. That means you’ll be able to control certain TV elements with Alexa too.

It’s hard to say how long these Best Buy deals are going to last; so if any of these three deals interests you, now would be the best time to buy. Be sure to check out some of the other Samsung TV deals we found this week too!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Amazon is selling this 55-inch 4K TV for $250 the day after Prime Day
The Toshiba 65-inch C350 Series LED 4K Fire TV on a white background.

This year's Prime Day deals are officially over, but there are some discounts that are still lingering, including $120 in savings for the 55-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV. From its original price of $370, it's still down to a more affordable $250 from Amazon. We're not sure how much time is remaining on this offer as it may be a mistake, so if you want to take advantage of it, you're going to have to complete your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV
First and foremost, you're going to have to consult our guide on what size TV to buy to check if you have enough space for a 55-inch screen, especially if you'll be upgrading from a smaller TV. If you do, installing the Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV won't make you feel like you're settling for a budget-friendly TV because it's packed with features that you'd find in the best TVs, including 4K Ultra HD resolution for crisp and clear visuals, and support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 for a cinematic experience. The Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV also offers an auto low latency game mode that significantly reduces input lag from your controllers to the screen.

Read more
Best Insignia TV Prime Day deals: 50-inch TV under $200
Insignia 50-inch 4K TV on a console in a living room with light brown monochromatic decorating.

Prime Day is over but some Prime Day deals remain. That's in part because retailers like Best Buy host their own sales which are independent from Amazon's efforts. Because of that, there are still some excellent Prime Day TV deals happening in the form of all things Insignia. The Best Buy-owned brand offers good value for the price so it's perfect for a TV for your den, child's bedroom or even your living room. These TV deals are sure to delight you, so let's dive straight into what you need to know.
Best Insignia TV Prime Day deal
Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K TV -- $210, was $300

The affordable 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is even cheaper on Prime Day, making it an excellent choice for budget-minded shoppers who are looking for a new TV for their living room or bedroom. Despite its price, the TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, High Dynamic Range for sharper contrast, and DTS Studio Sound for realistic audio. If you want even better sound, it's also compatible with HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC connections with soundbars and AV receivers. The 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV runs on Amazon's Fire TV platform, which not only will let you watch your favorite streaming shows, but also use voice commands through Amazon's Alexa with the included Alexa Voice Remote.

Read more
LG cut the price of the 55-inch C4 OLED TV by $500 for Prime Day
LG C4 OLED

Whenever we see a deal on an LG OLED promo, we get a little extra excited. For years, LG has produced some of the best OLED TVs on the market, and 2024 models have been available for some time now. One of the best markdowns we’ve seen is actually straight from LG, and it’s for one of the best sets of 2024. It just so happens to be one of the best Prime Day TV deals too! For a limited time, you can take home the LG 55-inch C4 Series OLED for only $1,500. Normally priced at $2,000, you can put that $500 you saved toward one of the best Prime Day soundbar deals we dug up!

 
Why you should buy the LG C4 Series OLED
LG’s OLED TVs have been gathering awards, industry praise, and excellent word-of-mouth for over a decade, and the C4 Series OLED is the latest addition to the fanfare. For those unaware, OLED stands for Organic Light Emitting Diodes, which is fancy way of saying the C4 doesn’t have LED backlights. Instead, each of the 8.3 million pixels are totally self-emissive, meaning they can individually be turned on or off. This is why LG OLEDs can achieve the inky black levels once associated with plasma TVs.

Read more