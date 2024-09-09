 Skip to main content
This JBL 9.1-channel soundbar is over 50% off today

For one of the better soundbar deals happening at the moment, go straight to the source and check out what JBL has to offer. Today, you can buy the JBL Bar 9.1 soundbar for a huge $615 off. It usually costs $1,200, but right now you can buy it for just $585. If you’re keen to save 51% while scoring a high-end soundbar for less, read on while we take you through all you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the JBL Bar 9.1 True Wireless Surround with Dolby Atmos soundbar

Granted, you won’t see anything from JBL in our look at the best soundbars, but don’t let that put you off. JBL is a big name brand in the audio world with many headphones, speakers, and soundbars as part of its arsenal. The aim of the JBL Bar 9.1 True Wireless Surround with Dolby Atmos soundbar is to provide the audio experience of a movie theater with its two detachable surround speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D sound.

The soundbar pumps out 820 watts of total system power, so there is crystal clear audio at all times. It has a 10-inch subwoofer to provide fantastic bass, and there is also 4K passthrough with Dolby Vision support. Competing with the best Dolby Atmos soundbars, there are four upfiring speakers that bounce sound up to the ceiling and back towards you. The 9.1 sound is produced without any need for extra wires or power connections, so you’re all set with a cool looking setup that sounds awesome.

The detachable speakers also have built-in batteries, so you can place them anywhere in the room and still enjoy the experience. There’s up to 10 hours of playback before the need to dock them to the soundbar to recharge. It’s all simple yet highly effective. The soundbar also offers Chromecast and AirPlay music streaming to further simplify your life.

Usually priced at $1,200, the JBL Bar 9.1 True Wireless Surround with Dolby Atmos soundbar is currently down to $585 for a limited time when you buy direct from JBL. We don’t know how long this deal is available for, so if it appeals to you, buy sooner rather than later so you avoid missing out. A 51% saving is not one that generally sticks around for long, so be sure to grab it soon.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
