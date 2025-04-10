These JBL noise-canceling headphones are 20% off today, but don’t wait!

JBL is one of the leading brands in the world of consumer tech and is renowned for producing everything from speakers and soundbars to wireless earbuds and headphones. Speaking of, we came across a fantastic offer on JBL cans earlier today while researching the top headphone deals:

Right now, when you purchase the JBL Live 770NC Wireless Headphones at Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart, you’ll only pay $160. The full MSRP on this model is $200.

Why you should buy the JBL Live 770NC

The JBL Live 770NC are a great pair of midrange ANC headphones that deliver a warm and bass-forward sound profile right out of the box. Fans of rock, rap, and other rhythmic genres will get a kick out of the kinetic default settings, but you’ll also be able to download the JBL Headphones app to choose a different audio preset or use the multi-band EQ to make your own sound profile!

When it comes to noise-canceling, the 770NC are top-notch. The robust ANC system reduces humming and droning from buses, planes, trains, and HVAC units and does a decent job at deadening workplace chit-chat. The beam-forming mic isn’t the best for taking phone calls, as it has a hard time cutting out background noise, but it’s a feature that’s available to you nonetheless.

You’ll also get up to 50 hours of battery life with ANC enabled, and just five minutes of recharging nets you an extra five playback hours. There’s also an auto-off timer for ensuring your headphones power down when not in use.

Save $40 when you purchase the JBL Live 770NC Wireless Headphones today, and be sure to take a look at our lists of the best Amazon deals and top Best Buy deals for even more discounts on JBL audio!