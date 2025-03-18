 Skip to main content
JBL new luxury amplifiers want to transform your home cinema

By
JBL Synthesis
JBL

The JBL Synthesis SMA Series Amplifiers have finally launched in North America, and they’re poised to bring professional-grade audio to your home theatre. The SMA-4750 and the SMA-8300 are high-end Digital Signal Processor (DSP) amplifiers that can give extra oomph to every channel, even on high-channel-count systems.

These two amps are capable of magnifying sound by a large margin. The SMA-4750 is a four-channel amplifier that delivers 750W per channel, but it is also capable of bridging adjacent channels for a maximum of 1,800W at 8 ohms. If you like a lot of bass in your audio, this model can supercharge your subwoofer.

The SMA-8300 takes it a step further with eight different channels that deliver 300W per channel, but can be bridged to deliver up to 1,200 per channel. This model is best for larger sound systems and works with a wider range of speaker configurations.

Sony Bravia Projector in a home theater room.
Sony

Both speakers support a wide range of input and output options and are capable fo connecting to networks like DANTE — a way of routing digital audio over Ethernet — and AES67, the standard for high-end audio networking.

“Designed to elevate home cinema experiences, the new JBL Synthesis SMA Series amplifiers set a new benchmark for power, flexibility, and performance,” said Jim Garrett, Senior Director, Product Strategy and Planning, HARMAN Luxury Audio. “These amplifiers are designed to deliver exceptional power and audio fidelity, making them a perfect fit for any high-end home audio system. They embody our commitment to innovation and home cinema audio expertise.”

That said, the amount of power these two amplifiers provide comes at a steep price. The SMA-4750 retails at $5,000, while the SMA-8300 starts at $6,000. They’re also intended for the custom install market, so if you’re looking for them on your own, they’ll be hard to come by.

